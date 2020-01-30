AARDA announces new partnership with AutoimmuneMom

The American Autoimmune Related Disease Association (AARDA) is thrilled to announce our new partnership with AutoimmuneMom.

For the last seven+ years, AutoimmuneMom has created a digital community through the hard work and dedication of Katie Cleary.

Now, AARDA will proudly host the content that has brought together people with autoimmune disease through stories of how autoimmune disease impacts motherhood and pregnancy, general autoimmune information, personal stories, and doctor recommendations.

AutoimmuneMom will continue to maintain its social media presence, but all website content will be hosted on AARDA.org.

I'm honored and grateful that AARDA will now hold all of AutoimmuneMom's personal autoimmune journey stories and research posts, and will continue providing the research, storytelling, and community that are so important to all of us living with autoimmune. I can't think of a better organization to partner with, and I am proud to contribute to AARDA's vital role in the autoimmune community." Katie Cleary

Autoimmune disease impacts women more frequently than men and women are commonly diagnosed in their childbearing years. Motherhood is difficult enough, but the fatigue and pain caused by autoimmune disease compound those challenges.

Cleary's AutoimmuneMom has created a place where mothers and all people impacted by autoimmune disease can find belonging and acceptance in their shared experiences, struggles, and successes.

"I have long been a fan of Katie Cleary's wonderful Autoimmune Mom blog. What a wonderful opportunity for AARDA to be able to join and continue this invaluable conversation!!!" Nona Bear, AARDA Board Member.

Frequently people living with chronic conditions find themselves in insulation, and with autoimmune disease, it can be even more difficult to find a community of people who are going through the same journey. AARDA now hopes to continue Cleary's work to bring together mothers, and all autoimmune warriors impacted by autoimmune disease to provide resources and create a supportive community.