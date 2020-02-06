Yseop launches new enterprise-wide NLG automated report generation platform

Yseop, the world-leading AI software company and pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG), today announced the launch of Augmented Analyst, a new enterprise-wide NLG automated report generation platform. Augmented Analyst is designed to help pharmaceutical companies accelerate their digital transformation.

Stemming from the imperative to move away from high-cost individual point solutions, Yseop leveraged over 10 years of experience in the field and invested into an important R&D program, working closely with industry leaders such as Sanofi, Moody’s and BNP Paribas, to develop its Augmented Analyst platform.

Built on a unique synergy of advanced AI technologies, Augmented Analyst relies on a powerful industry-leading patented NLG engine and extended NLU and Machine Learning capabilities, to draw insight from structured data, translating them into clearly written reporting narratives. The technology is praised by end-users for the high quality of the human-like language output.

With a short learning curve and deployments reduced to weeks, rather than months, Augmented Analyst provides a new opportunity for enterprises to fast-track first NLG use case implementations. This is significantly reducing the time and cost of repetitive reporting tasks, with an immediate impact on the bottom line. The platform, scalable by design, can then seamlessly be extended to streamline from 1 to dozens of the most complex report automation processes, exponentially increasing ROI benefits for a lower total cost of ownership.

Terttu Haring, Global Head of Clinical Digital and Data Innovation at Sanofi said:

By assisting and streamlining our Clinical Report Authoring, Yseop and Augmented Medical Writer is today helping reduce the time, and in the future also the costs, involved in reporting, enabling us to accelerate the delivery of new medicines. We can bring drugs to market at a faster pace which may benefit patients around the world.”

According to Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Natural Language Generation Platforms, 25% of enterprises will use some form of natural language generation technology by 2022. Based on actual ROI findings collected across over 100 successful Yseop projects, scaling from single use case applications to enterprise-wide deployments could translate into billions in savings for the financial and pharmaceutical industries.

Developed with high levels of user-adoption as a driver, the new Augmented Analyst solutions come with a user-friendly Studio interface, providing intuitive drag-and-drop functionalities. The new interface was built to empower non-tech savvy business experts to design and configure reporting models based on their needs and across different business departments with no custom development. The solutions also encourage user feedback and will rely on machine learning to constantly adapt to analysts’ style and preferences for superior end-user experience and satisfaction.

Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop:

We receive multiple testimonies from our clients, highlighting how we help them transform the way they process clinical study reports and patient safety narratives,, improving the efficiency of their teams by automating many of the previously manual, repetitive tasks and processes. As artificial intelligence is now becoming widely available, Augmented Medical Writer is designed to streamline regulatory submission and enhance human expertise, all while cutting cost and improving efficiency.”

Yseop initiated last quarter a series of breakfast briefings “YseopMorning,” inviting users of its technology to share their return of experience with the local community of actual or prospective NLG practitioners. The second installment will be taking place in Paris on February 25 in the presence of key industry leaders presenting Yseop Augmented Analyst case studies