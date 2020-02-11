New book focuses on heart failure in pediatric patients

The field of heart failure in pediatric populations has recently initiated more registries and clinical trials. This age group has special concerns and particularities regarding their clinical picture and management. Therefore, multiple disciplines have been involved in the management of heart failure in this age group.

The book Heart Failure in Pediatric Patients will solve various issues faced by professionals dealing with infants and children with cardiac problems. The cases discussed are supplemented with videos and images providing close proximity to real time experience.

Pathophysiology, classification and clinical presentation focusing on congenital heart diseases has been discussed providing different modes of clinical investigations including heart failure in conditions of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

This new volume in the book series on heart failure medicine also includes detailed radiological and imaging investigations for heart failure in general; however, it also discusses the investigation of certain pediatric and congenital heart disease. Cardiology learners at different levels; undergraduate, postgraduate, specialists and allied professionals will gain substantial knowledge obtained from the perspective of numerous cardiologists practicing in different regions.

Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How to differentiate between a panic attack and heart attack
Researchers suggest new approach of evaluating vascular function earlier in women
Common drug could mitigate risk of 'a broken heart' during bereavement
Heart muscle cells of zebrafish change their metabolism during heart regeneration
Analysis shows variability in daily resting heart rate between individuals
Preventing cardiac problems during pregnancy
Plant-based diet may lower risk for heart disease
Shift workers at increased risk for sleep disorders and metabolic syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Preeclamptic women have higher heart disease risk