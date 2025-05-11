Sumeet Chugh named vice dean and chief artificial intelligence health research officer at Cedars-Sinai

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cedars-SinaiMay 11 2025

Sumeet Chugh, MD, whose research into sudden cardiac arrest has led to novel methods of predicting the usually fatal condition, has been promoted to vice dean and chief artificial intelligence health research officer at Cedars-Sinai.

Chugh was also honored recently with the Heart Rhythm Society's 2025 Distinguished Scientist Award for clinical science. The award was presented April 26 during Heart Rhythm 2025 in San Diego. 

This award recognizes Dr. Chugh's dedication to understanding sudden cardiac arrest and preventing this deadly emergency."

Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai

The Distinguished Scientist Award is given to an investigator who has made a lasting impact on patient care and the field of heart rhythm research. Chugh has dedicated his career to improving prediction and prevention of sudden cardiac arrest, a heart rhythm disorder that causes the heart to stop and often leads to instant death. He has published more than 275 scientific papers.

"I'm grateful to the Heart Rhythm Society for this recognition of our work and accept it on behalf of my colleagues and mentees at Cedars-Sinai," said Chugh, the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology Research. "Our team is motivated to make a real impact on this deadly condition."

According to the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year in the U.S. Nearly 90% of them are fatal.

Related Stories

Chugh's team discovered a new method for identifying the best candidates for the implantable defibrillator, a lifesaving intervention. They also combined data from emergency responders, medical records and biological samples to predict imminent sudden cardiac arrest within hours to days of warning symptoms. Their work has improved identification of people at risk and led to the term "near-term prevention" of sudden cardiac arrest.

Chugh is also a leader in artificial intelligence research, which he has harnessed to improve prediction of sudden cardiac arrest.

In his new role as vice dean and chief artificial intelligence health research officer, Chugh will oversee the translation of AI research into clinical trials and patient care. He will lead the new Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Research Center (AIMRC), which will help departments and institutes incorporate AI into their research.

"Dr. Chugh is a foremost investigator in both heart rhythm and AI research," said Jeffrey Golden, MD, executive vice dean for Research and Education at Cedars-Sinai. "His use of AI to assess the risk for sudden cardiac arrest has the potential to advance the field and save lives. We are eager for him to broaden his AI research experience to all areas of clinical care at Cedars-Sinai."

In 2024, Chugh received the Distinguished Scientist Award for clinical science from the American College of Cardiology. He is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians, and is past president of the Association of University Cardiologists and the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society.

Source:

Cedars-Sinai

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MRI technique reveals the heart's functional age
Study reveals regional risk factors driving heart disease in Asia and Oceania
New studies link increased heart disease risk to tobacco and cannabis use
Hidden heart and lung damage detected in patients with long COVID
AI identifies brain cell types through electrical signatures
National initiative boosts heart failure treatment across US hospitals
New QR4 model identifies hidden risk factors in cardiovascular disease
Scientists develop advanced MRI technology to diagnose aortic stenosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study introduces heart-sparing technique in lung cancer radiotherapy