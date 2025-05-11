Sumeet Chugh named vice dean and chief artificial intelligence health research officer at Cedars-Sinai

Sumeet Chugh, MD, whose research into sudden cardiac arrest has led to novel methods of predicting the usually fatal condition, has been promoted to vice dean and chief artificial intelligence health research officer at Cedars-Sinai.

Chugh was also honored recently with the Heart Rhythm Society's 2025 Distinguished Scientist Award for clinical science. The award was presented April 26 during Heart Rhythm 2025 in San Diego.

This award recognizes Dr. Chugh's dedication to understanding sudden cardiac arrest and preventing this deadly emergency." Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai

The Distinguished Scientist Award is given to an investigator who has made a lasting impact on patient care and the field of heart rhythm research. Chugh has dedicated his career to improving prediction and prevention of sudden cardiac arrest, a heart rhythm disorder that causes the heart to stop and often leads to instant death. He has published more than 275 scientific papers.

"I'm grateful to the Heart Rhythm Society for this recognition of our work and accept it on behalf of my colleagues and mentees at Cedars-Sinai," said Chugh, the Pauline and Harold Price Chair in Cardiac Electrophysiology Research. "Our team is motivated to make a real impact on this deadly condition."

According to the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year in the U.S. Nearly 90% of them are fatal.

Chugh's team discovered a new method for identifying the best candidates for the implantable defibrillator, a lifesaving intervention. They also combined data from emergency responders, medical records and biological samples to predict imminent sudden cardiac arrest within hours to days of warning symptoms. Their work has improved identification of people at risk and led to the term "near-term prevention" of sudden cardiac arrest.

Chugh is also a leader in artificial intelligence research, which he has harnessed to improve prediction of sudden cardiac arrest.

In his new role as vice dean and chief artificial intelligence health research officer, Chugh will oversee the translation of AI research into clinical trials and patient care. He will lead the new Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Research Center (AIMRC), which will help departments and institutes incorporate AI into their research.

"Dr. Chugh is a foremost investigator in both heart rhythm and AI research," said Jeffrey Golden, MD, executive vice dean for Research and Education at Cedars-Sinai. "His use of AI to assess the risk for sudden cardiac arrest has the potential to advance the field and save lives. We are eager for him to broaden his AI research experience to all areas of clinical care at Cedars-Sinai."

In 2024, Chugh received the Distinguished Scientist Award for clinical science from the American College of Cardiology. He is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians, and is past president of the Association of University Cardiologists and the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society.