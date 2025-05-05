Heart Failure 2025 congress set for May in Belgrade, Serbia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Society of Cardiology (ESC)May 5 2025

Heart Failure 2025, the world's leading congress on heart failure, will take place from 17 to 20 May in Belgrade, Serbia. Organized by the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the congress is expected to attract thousands of healthcare professionals from around the globe. 

Heart failure affects more than 60 million people worldwide. In its advanced stages it is still more deadly than most malignancies. As the global population ages, the prevalence of heart failure continues to rise. However, we are fortunate to witness tremendous advances in diagnosis and management of heart failure in recent years. "  

Professors Arsen Ristic and Petar Seferovic, Congress Programme Committee Co-Chairs

Heart Failure 2025 offers its attendees access to the latest breakthroughs in heart failure research and patient care. The comprehensive programme includes sessions from basic research to innovative treatment options, interventions, and devices. Key findings from the latest clinical trials will be presented during several Late-Breaking Science sessions. 

A new "Immersive room" will enhance the learning experience, with video presentations projected across all walls to bring imaging and interventional sessions to life. Additionally, a dedicated track is designed specifically for the HFA Young community, fostering the next generation of heart failure specialists. 

"Belgrade is one of the most attractive and vibrant capitals in Europe, hosting the HFA Congress for the second time," added Professors Ristic and Seferovic. "It is a safe and friendly city that never sleeps on the confluence of two big rivers Danube and Sava. From 17 to 20 May, Belgrade will be the global capital of heart failure research - you simply should not miss it!"  

Source:

European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heart transplant volume rises with adoption of DCD techniques
Hormone therapy boosts heart health markers but raises some risks
Largest study to date reveals high blood sugar accelerates heart damage in healthy youth
AI tools could prevent maternal heart-related deaths
New studies link increased heart disease risk to tobacco and cannabis use
AI tools show promise in detecting early heart dysfunction in women
National initiative boosts heart failure treatment across US hospitals
Researchers tie childhood vitamin D shortfalls to adult heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New blood test can improve heart disease risk prediction