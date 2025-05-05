Heart Failure 2025 congress set for May in Belgrade, Serbia

Heart Failure 2025, the world's leading congress on heart failure, will take place from 17 to 20 May in Belgrade, Serbia. Organized by the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the congress is expected to attract thousands of healthcare professionals from around the globe.

Heart failure affects more than 60 million people worldwide. In its advanced stages it is still more deadly than most malignancies. As the global population ages, the prevalence of heart failure continues to rise. However, we are fortunate to witness tremendous advances in diagnosis and management of heart failure in recent years. " Professors Arsen Ristic and Petar Seferovic, Congress Programme Committee Co-Chairs

Heart Failure 2025 offers its attendees access to the latest breakthroughs in heart failure research and patient care. The comprehensive programme includes sessions from basic research to innovative treatment options, interventions, and devices. Key findings from the latest clinical trials will be presented during several Late-Breaking Science sessions.

A new "Immersive room" will enhance the learning experience, with video presentations projected across all walls to bring imaging and interventional sessions to life. Additionally, a dedicated track is designed specifically for the HFA Young community, fostering the next generation of heart failure specialists.

"Belgrade is one of the most attractive and vibrant capitals in Europe, hosting the HFA Congress for the second time," added Professors Ristic and Seferovic. "It is a safe and friendly city that never sleeps on the confluence of two big rivers Danube and Sava. From 17 to 20 May, Belgrade will be the global capital of heart failure research - you simply should not miss it!"