Telehealth interventions could lead to improved obstetric outcomes

Telehealth interventions are associated with improved obstetric outcomes, according to a review published from physician-researchers at the George Washington University. The article, published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, presents a systematic review of studies on telehealth interventions that report health outcomes in selected areas in low-risk obstetrics, family planning, and gynecologic conditions.

In recent years, health care has seen an increase in patient use of supportive technologies, such as mobile phone apps, wearable devices, short message service or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, and live-audio visual communication. In 2014, there were nearly 2,000 obstetric mobile phone apps available, according to the article. However, the development of evidence-based practices for those technologies lags behind the use of the technology by patients and providers.

Establishing evidence-based practices in this emerging dimension of health care delivery is important to mitigate potential health risks and costs that could be associated with rapid adoption of new technologies that have not been adequately studied. It would also be helpful for overcoming barriers to adoption of clearly beneficial technologic advances."

Nathaniel DeNicola, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and first author on the review

Related Stories

Through the team's review of the primary literature, a couple of themes emerged supporting telehealth interventions in obstetrics and gynecology. One was that text messaging may be helpful for reinforcing certain health behaviors, such as smoking cessation during pregnancy, consistency in breastfeeding, and adherence to contraception. The second theme the authors identified was the role of remote monitoring and virtual visits in settings where there are barriers to facility-based care.

"This review highlights the gap in knowledge of telehealth-mediated interventions in women's health care," DeNicola said. "While patients and many providers are excited about these tools, we still know very little about their effectiveness."

The authors suggest that more evidence is needed to help clinicians determine how they can integrate telehealth into practice in ways that clearly improve patient care.

Source:

George Washington University

Journal reference:

DeNicola, N, et al. (2020) Telehealth Interventions to Improve Obstetric and Gynecologic Health Outcomes. Obstetrics & Gynecology. doi.org/10.1097/AOG.0000000000003646.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What parents need to know about the HPV vaccine
Women’s Heart Fund announces launch of ‘Community Conversations with the CDI’
Experts think progesterone could prevent 8,500 miscarriages a year
WHO spells out most urgent health issues for the next 10 years
New clinical trial to examine the safety of dapivirine vaginal ring and PrEP in pregnant women
New robot will assist surgeons during uterine operations
Study examines within-hospital racial and ethnic disparities in severe maternal morbidity rates
New deep learning model enables automatic sleep staging with high accuracy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study to evaluate safety of PrEP and dapivirine ring in pregnant women