Study: Survival rates have improved after kidney transplantation during childhood

An analysis of information from Australia indicates that survival after kidney transplantation during childhood has improved drastically over the last 40 years, led by decreases in deaths from cardiovascular disease and infection. The findings appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN.

Survival rates have improved in recent years for children who have received kidney transplants, but it's unclear whether causes of death have changed over time. To investigate, Anna Francis, PhD (University of Sydney, in Australia) and her colleagues analyzed information on all recipients of a first kidney transplant who were aged 19 years or under in Australia and New Zealand between 1970 and 2015.

Related Stories

A total of 1810 recipients were followed for a median of 13.4 years. Of these, 431 (24%) died, 174 (40%) from cardiovascular causes, 74 (17%) from infection, 50 (12%) from cancer, and 133 (31%) from other causes.

Survival rates improved over time, with 5-year survival rising from 85% for those first transplanted in 1970-1985 to 99% in 2005 to 2015. This was primarily due to reductions in deaths from cardiovascular causes and infections. Compared with patients transplanted in 1970–1985, mortality risk was 72% lower among those transplanted in 2005–2015, after adjusting for potential confounding factors.

We were hoping to see if survival had improved over time and are delighted to see the massive improvements for children with kidney transplants."

Dr. Anna Francis,University of Sydney

Source:

American Society of Nephrology (ASN)

Posted in: Child Health News | Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Structural features of donated kidneys may influence their longevity in recipients
Kidney paired donation is a safe, effective way to treat patients with incompatible living donors
Rushing into intense exercise after a break can cause “rhabdo”, potentially leading to kidney injury
Scientists report promising activity of novel targeted drug in patients with advanced kidney cancer
Research identifies link between chronic kidney disease and heart failure
Chronic kidney disease killing millions worldwide
New treatment target could change the outlook of patients at risk of kidney injury
New treatment target for acute kidney injury prevention revealed

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study casts doubt on the reliability of donated kidney assessment for transplant