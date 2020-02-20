McCormack Innovation signs significant supply agreement to the Yemen

McCormack Innovation, working alongside strategic partners including the University of Dundee to develop the world’s first soluble medical dressings that will dissolve in seconds when immersed in water, has signed a significant supply agreement to the Yemen.

The agreement will see hundreds of thousands of units of soluble medical organisational tape supplied to the country, with the focus of the product in treating malnourished children (for attaching feeding tubes etc).

A first of its kind, McCormack Innovation’s soluble medical tape can easily be removed from sensitive or damaged skin without touching the patient or the dressing and thereby greatly reducing patient trauma.

The product’s uniqueness rests in its ability to dissolve in water. There are several methods to dissolve the tape; it can be submerged in water for a short period of time where it will detach itself from the skin without any need for abrasion. It can also be removed in the shower or with a fine spray of water and leaves no residue.

Brian McCormack, Managing Director, McCormack Innovation said:

Having received interest from a leading medical company based in Sana, Yemen for our medical dressings to be delivered to this war-torn country, we were humbled to be able to help in this humanitarian crisis and provided the initial order of 1100 units free of charge.”

Related Stories

Click below to watch a video of McCormack Innovation’s soluble medical dressing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=8Rl7ztgHd9U&feature=emb_logo

This announcement follows McCormack Innovation’s recent news of its Fine to Flush certification for its soluble medical wet wipes.

Fine to Flush is the new official standard identifying which wet wipes can be flushed down toilets safely.

McCormack Innovation is recognized as a Global Game-Changer and market disruptor with a suite of novel soluble materials for the medical and personal care markets.

The Scottish-based, award-winning, innovation company has developed, what can only be described as, revolutionary technology for the future use of disposable wipes and Point-of-Care medical testing kits & consumables.

Source:

McCormack Innovation

Posted in: Business / Finance | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists isolate individual cells that cause autoimmune disease
Scientists use supercomputers to shed light on skin cancer formation mechanism
Growing eggs and sperm to treat infertility
Fingerprint test can identify cocaine users
Novel method to spot melanoma may save lives
High bacterial levels in half of lupus skin rashes
Age of psoriasis onset decides if the skin or joints act up first
Cancer risk in psoriatic patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Skin cancer-detecting apps could be missing diagnoses finds study