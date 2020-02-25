Using machine learning approach to unravel how the brain processes, stores visual information

Scientists from Salk Institute (USA), Skoltech (Russia), and Riken Center for Brain Science (Japan) investigated a theoretical model of how populations of neurons in the visual cortex of the brain may recognize and process faces and their different expressions and how they are organized. The research was recently published in Neural Computation and highlighted on its cover.

Humans have amazing abilities to recognize a huge number of individual faces and interpret facial expressions extremely well. These abilities play a key role in human social interactions. However, how the human brain processes and stores such complex visual information is still poorly understood.

Related Stories

Skoltech scientists Anh-Huy Phan and Andrzej Cichocki, with their colleagues from the US and Japan, Sidney Lehky and Keiji Tanaka, decided to better understand how the visual cortex processes and stores information related to face recognition. Their approach was based on the idea that a human face can be conceptually represented as a collection of parts or components, including eyes, eyebrow, nose, mouth, etc. Using a machine learning approach, they applied a novel tensor algorithm to decompose faces into a set of components or images called tensorfaces as well as their associated weights, and represented faces by linear combinations of those components. In this way, they build a mathematical model describing the work of the neurons involved in face recognition.

We used novel tensor decompositions to represent faces as a set of components with specified complexity, which can be interpreted as model face cells and indicate that human face representations consist of a mixture of low- and medium-complexity face cells."

Skoltech Professor Andrzej Cichocki

Source:

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech)

Journal reference:

Lehky, S.R., et al. (2020) Face Representations via Tensorfaces of Various Complexities. Neural Computation. doi.org/10.1162/neco_a_01258.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Simple blood test could be used by GPs to aid in earlier brain tumor diagnosis
Brain activity can reveal empathy
What the western diet is doing to your brain
Transcendental meditation correlated with specific changes in the brain
UCI neuro-oncologist uses comprehensive approach to battle brain cancer
Researchers design new drug cocktail to kill brain and soft tissue cancers
New drug offers hope for preserving brain cells for a time after stroke
Study shows feasibility of using a robot to treat brain aneurysms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers uncover why Zika virus caused most harmful brain damage to Brazilian newborns