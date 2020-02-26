Exploring the intersection of immigration and aging

A new special issue of the journal The Gerontologist from The Gerontological Society of America explores how contemporary trends in immigration, migration, and refugee movement affect how people age and how societies care for aging people.

Under the issue title "Immigration and Aging," the 16 included papers come from seven countries: Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the U.K, and the U.S. Im/migrant groups studied come from across the globe and from within different communities.

The papers ... address the needs and perspectives of older adults who have experienced im/migration. They illustrate the rich variety of communities in which im/migrants live and the cultural and social ties that support and protect the well-being of older im/migrants despite disruptions inherent in relocating across national borders."

Suzanne Meeks, PhD, FGSA, the editor-in-chief of The Gerontologist, in her opening editorial

Three U.S. studies focused on Chinese immigrants; two used data from a large sample of Chinese immigrants in Chicago, Illinois, while one studied Chinese immigrants in Hawaii, which has its own cultural distinctness from other U.S. states. Two others focused on im/migrants from Mexico living in California, and a multistate study of Korean-Americans, respectively.

Elsewhere, in the Netherlands, researchers worked with im/migrants from Turkey, Morocco, Surinam, the Antilles, and Indonesia. Authors from the U.K. and Australia studied South Asian im/migrants in their countries. South Asians were also part of a Canadian study, which also included Muslim participants from East and North Africa and the Middle East. The papers also included studies of European migrants from Italy, Spain, and Portugal to Switzerland, and, within Germany, historical "migrants" from East Germany to contemporary, unified Germany.

Related Stories

"Trends in migration, immigration, and refugee movement and resettlement are dramatically changing cultural, ethnic, and age dynamics across the globe," Meeks stated.

She also highlighted common themes woven through the papers in the special issue.

"Strongest of these was the importance of social ties for promoting health and well-being, social ties that come from family and from living in cohesive neighborhoods or ethnically homogeneous communities," Meeks said. "Filial obligation was a common value across many cultures of origin, and while this obligation may lead to dedicated family caregivers, it also creates barriers to seeking and receiving formal
care."

She added that "lack of culturally accessible services, and language barriers were common impediments to receiving care. Discrimination arose as a barrier to care from the perspective of care recipients, and also from the perspective of care providers who also are im/migrants."

Meeks also said the articles suggest that addressing cultural competence in care delivery, and respecting and bolstering community and family ties are important for supporting diverse im/migrant communities.

"As our global population ever moves and shifts, there is a need to move from seeing im/migration history as deficit or risk to recognizing ways in which cultural factors contribute to individual and community resilience," she wrote.

Source:

The Gerontological Society of America

Journal reference:

Meeks, S. (2020) Common Themes for Im/migration and Aging: Social Ties, Cultural Obligations, and Intersectional Challenges. The Gerontologist. doi.org/10.1093/geront/gnz193.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Skipping breakfast affects academic performance
A revolution in laparoscopic training: KARL STORZ and VirtaMed leap beyond VR simulation
PhDs riddled with more stress than students can handle says study
ELRIG UK and British Pharmacological Society form strategic alliance to improve education, drive drug discovery
Body weight rises as adults move from education into employment and parenthood
Study finds that only-children are more likely to be overweight or obese
Scientists reveal the damaging effect of Zika virus on a type of brain cell
Study finds that even light alcohol consumption may increase overall cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Survey finds US adults see vaccines as less important than they did in 2001