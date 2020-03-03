New Pressure Injury Prevention Scanner from BBI

By digitally enhancing the existing care pathway across all healthcare settings, BBI is creating a new paradigm for PI/PU prevention. At the same time BBI highlights the potential enormity of this problem in the UK, with 76% of adults knowing somebody who has suffered from a PI/PU2.

Image credits: BBI

The new ProvizioTM SEM Scanner is the only SEM Scanner that acts as an adjunct to routine clinical skin assessment and provides enhanced insight and risk identification five days* earlier than visual skin assessment3. With its intuitive user interface, the new device is now even easier to use, scan, read, interpret and take action based on real-time results. The ProvizioTM SEM Scanner has, in preliminary laboratory testing, shown the same precision as BBI’s current SEM Scanner 200 model which has been in clinical practice in Europe since 20144.

Martin Burns, CEO of BBI says “PI/PUs are common in all healthcare settings and are an underappreciated public health issue.  Where our SEM Scanner is in use, it results in an 90% (weighted) reduction1 in hospital acquired PI/PUs in acute care sites. We believe our Provizio™ SEM Scanner will encourage even more adoption of this technology and allow health care professionals to successfully manage the problem.”  

The intelligent technology, designed in collaboration with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and researchers, supports targeted PI/PU incidence reduction in all challenging healthcare environments. The technology identifies Biocapacitance of soft tissues which is described as a biophysical marker5.

Analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) estimates that more than three quarters (76%) of UK adults know somebody who has suffered from a PI/PU, be they a friend, family member, or colleague2. Commenting on this statistic, Martin Burns says “PI/PUs remain a hidden problem.  People tend to assume that it is only the elderly or wheelchair users who experience a PI/PU but they are wrong.  We recently spoke to a 49-year-old woman who went in for a double mastectomy following breast cancer, who suffered from two category 3 PI/PUs.”

The ProvizioTM SEM Scanner offers the following key benefits:

Real-time data

The device scans and collects patient data in real-time, site-by-site and patient-by-patient. When placed in the Provizio™ Charging Hub, the collected data automatically transfers to the comprehensive Gateway Dashboard for patient, ward and facility management purposes.  As all data is collected and stored in digital format, managing and reporting is easier and faster. HCPs are able to input patient ID information to facilitate additional data knowledge and interpretation.

Objective PI/PU risk alerts

The Provizio™ SEM Scanner is designed to rapidly and easily scan anatomically-specific areas of the body to identify increased risk of developing PI/PUs3.  These objective delta readings and integrated, seamless data management, help empower HCPs by earlier identification of increased PI/PU risk allowing anatomically targeted interventions3.

Infection control

The single-use sensor head helps to manage the burden of disinfection and infection control.

Recent data achieved using BBI’s current SEM Scanner includes:

  • Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust: year to date the trust is forecasting the number of STEIS reportable category 3 and 4 to be 29% lower than 2018/196
  • Chelsea & Westminster NHS Foundation Trust: For 87% of patients, nurses reported that the SEM delta had changed their clinical decision making and 89% of patients received additional interventions on the basis of SEM delta readings7

In November 2019 the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel and Pan Pacific Pressure Injury Alliance published the Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries: Clinical Practice Guideline which recognised the role of “localised inflammatory edema/sub-epidermal moisture (SEM)” as “one of the earliest signs of cell death in Pressure Injuries”5. In May 2019 the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) released a Medtech Innovation Briefing (MIB) on BBI’s SEM Scanner8.

Sources:

BBI (Bruin Biometrics)

www.sem-scanner.com

Journal references:
  1. Wood Z.,  et al. (2020). Reducing Pressure Injury (PI) Incidence through the Introduction of Technology. Abstract accepted and presented at or NPIAP, Houston, US
  2. Cebr analysis using the following UK data sources (February 2020): UK Labour Force survey (November 2019), British Household Panel survey (1991–2008), UK Household Longitudinal survey (2017-2019), NHS Safety Thermometer (January 2020), NHS hospital episode statistics (Financial Year 2018/19),  OnePoll (2017) and ONS population estimates (June 2019)
  3. Okonkwo H., et al. (2020). A blinded clinical study using a subepidermal moisture biocapacitance measurement device for early detection of pressure injuries. Wound Repair and Regeneration 1-11https://do.org/10.1111/wrr.12790
  4. Cohen L., et al. (2019) Phantom testing of sensitivity and precision of the sub-epidermal moisture (SEM) Scanner. Abstract submitted and presented at EPUAP, Lyon, France
  5. European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel and Pan Pacific Pressure Injury Alliance. (2019). Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries:  Clinical Practice Guideline. The International Guideline. Emily Hasler Ed. EPUAP/NPIAP/PPPIA
  6. Verbal Communication N Ore, Head of Clinical Governance, Mersey Care NHS Foundation trust; February 20th 2020
  7. BI data on file
  8. UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) released Medtech innovation Briefing (MIB) on BBI’s SEM Scanner (May 2019)
  9. NHS Safety Thermometer, NHS Digital (2018)
  10. Deaths from selected causes, ONS (2015). Available at www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/006466deathsfromselectedcausesbyplaceofdeathenglandandwales2014to2015.  Accessed February 2018
  11. Number of PUs calculation: 4.4% (NHS Safety Thermometer prevalence Oct 2019) multiplied by 55,977,200 (https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/timeseries/enpop/pop
  12. NHS Improvement (2018). Pressure ulcers: revised definition and measurement
  13. Information obtained under the FOI Act from NHS Resolution (3630) March 2019

Posted in: Device / Technology News

