Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer

Engineered with robustness in mind the new Porvair Sciences UltraSeal Pro is the latest automated heat sealing solution for laboratories looking for a reliable, consistent microplate and tube rack closing device.

Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer

Related Stories

Designed to preserve the integrity of your samples the UltraSeal Pro is able to seal a wide range of plates, tube racks and custom applications shallow and deep well formats, and customs mouldings. In addition, the versatile UltraSeal Pro seals the widest range of plate materials (polystyrene, polypropylene, cyclic olefin copolymer and cyclic olefin copolymer) using an extensive range of film substrates.

Easy to program, operate and integration friendly, the UltraSeal Pro enhances your productivity through sealing up to 6 plates or tube racks per minute.

The UltraSeal Pro efficiently applies a heat activated sealing film to a microplate or tube rack top surface by pulling and maintaining control of reel of film cutting to the desired length and by means of heat and time-based variables apply the film to achieve an effective and reliable seal. All the unit requires for operation is mains electricity and a gas supply to power pneumatic operation.

A gas purge option allows the user to inject an inert gas across the microplate or tube rack surface prior to sealing, thereby providing protection to samples that may be prone to degradation when exposed to air over extended periods.

Source:

Porvair Sciences Limited

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2020, March 10). Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 10, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Consistent-reliable-automated-tube-rack-plate-sealer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer". News-Medical. 10 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Consistent-reliable-automated-tube-rack-plate-sealer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Consistent-reliable-automated-tube-rack-plate-sealer.aspx. (accessed March 10, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2020. Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer. News-Medical, viewed 10 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Consistent-reliable-automated-tube-rack-plate-sealer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Next generation phospholipid removal microplate
Quick, cost effective way to homogenize cells and tissue lysates
Porvair Sciences extends ultra-clean deep well plate range
Porvair Sciences offers high performing 48-, 96- and 384-well filtration microplates
Porvair Sciences offers fast and efficient Chromatrap Protein Extraction kit
Porvair Sciences introduces 5 new deep well microplates
Porvair Sciences expands black microplate range for light sensitive samples
Individually packed sterile assay microplates for optimized tissue culture cell growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair Sciences launches new pipette tip filters with superior liquid handling capabilities