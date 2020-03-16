Anesthesia standards for coronavirus-infected patients requiring emergency surgery

Physicians describe the standardized procedure of surgical anesthesia for patients with COVID-19 infection requiring emergency surgery to minimize the risk of virus spread and reduce lung injury in a Letter to the Editor published in Surgical Infections, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers.

Xianjie Wen and Yiqun Li, the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University, Guangzhou, and the Second People's Hospital of Foshan City, China, coauthored the letter entitled "Anesthesia Procedure of Emergency Operation for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19." The authors discuss the need for a negative pressure operating room, protection for the anesthesiologists, and special requirements for the anesthetic equipment, appliances, and drugs used. They describe the induction of anesthesia and the mechanical ventilation strategy during anesthesia maintenance to reduce ventilator-related lung injury.

Avoiding airborne droplets from infected patients that are being ventilated is important to avoid transmission of these infections to OR personnel and other patients receiving care in the OR."

Donald E. Fry, MD, Surgical Infections Editor-in-Chief, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc,

Journal reference:

Wen, X & Li, Y (2020) Anesthesia Procedure of Emergency Operation for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19. Surgical Infections. doi.org/10.1089/sur.2020.040.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fetal surgery for spina bifida makes a huge difference 10 years later
Weight loss surgery helps reverse respiratory issues in obese patients
UK cancer patients use Brainlab Mixed Reality Viewer to visualize, understand their treatment
New cardiac rehabilitation program could save up to 19500 lives, prevent 49000 hospital admissions
Ulcerative colitis and a missing microbe in the gut
Type 2 diabetes mellitus responds to weight loss surgery
Children with suspected appendicitis need better care, finds study
Coronavirus pathology findings shows how the disease affects the body

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Improved breast reconstruction