GCS centers to help COVID-19 researchers gain expedited access to computing resources

Effective immediately, the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS), the alliance of Germany's three national supercomputing centers, will be helping researchers working on COVID-19 research gain expedited access to computing resources. This includes access to the petascale high-performance computing infrastructures at the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS), Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC), and Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ).

Recognizing the urgency of the need for new strategies to contain the global pandemic, the three GCS centers have committed to fast-tracking applications for COVID-19 related computing time, minimizing all hurdles during the application process. This applies to research at the molecular level to understand the virus and develop vaccines and therapeutics, epidemiological research to understand and forecast disease spread, and other related approaches aimed at understanding and halting the pandemic.