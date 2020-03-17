Elsevier makes all content on COVID-19 Information Center available to PubMed Central

From today, Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics specializing in science and health, is making all its research and data content on its COVID-19 Information Center available to PubMed Central, the archive of biomedical and lifescience at the US. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine, and other publicly funded repositories globally, such as the WHO COVID database, for as long as needed while the public health emergency is ongoing. This additional access allows researchers to use artificial intelligence to keep up with the rapidly growing body of literature and identify trends as countries around the world address this global health crisis.

In January, Elsevier created the COVID-19 Information Center with free information in English and Mandarin on the novel coronavirus. The Information Center is updated daily with the latest research information on the virus and the disease and includes links to more than 19,500 freely available articles on ScienceDirect, Elsevier’s platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature. Since its launch, the Information Center has been visited by more than a quarter of a million scientists, researchers, clinicians and others, 15 percent of whom are in the US.

The COVID-19 Information Center is hosted on Elsevier Connect, the company’s public news and information website. It is curated by Elsevier clinicians and other experts and brings together content from the company’s medical journals, textbooks and clinical information solutions as well as resources from other information providers and major health and government organizations. Also available is information typically used by practicing nurses and physicians, plus resources designed specifically for patients and their families.

To improve the discoverability and utility of this important body of knowledge, Elsevier has made available all its research and data on the COVID-19 Info Center, as well copies provided to PubMed Central and other publicly funded repositories, in a machine-readable format with rights for full text and data mining, re-use and analyses for as long as needed while the public health emergency is ongoing.

