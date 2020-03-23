FPT donates 2,000-room quarantine facility, medical supplies to fight COVID-19

Vietnam's largest tech firm, FPT, on Sunday announced it had dedicated its 2,000-room university dormitory as a quarantine site and US$850,000 in medical supplies to support the Government's fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

FPT Corporation

The dormitory is part of FPT University campus, located in a 300,000-square meter hi-tech park that is 40 minutes drive from the center of Hanoi. It is a four-building complex with lush greenery and many facilities available to accommodate thousands of students on campus.

Over the weekend, hundreds of FPT employees and students have gathered to vacate the rooms and help set up the quarantine facility. Besides accommodations, the company also donated to the local Government US$850,000 worth of medical supplies such as ventilators, disinfection chambers, and medical protective equipment. The dorm-turned-quarantine site is expected to be active from 23 March until the pandemic is over.

People is our most valuable assets, and we are doing our best to help the Government fight against COVID-19. FPT wishes to contribute to the protection of front-line doctors, healthcare staff and the community, preventing the spread of the pandemic as well as easing pressures on the Government and local authorities. We hope to see more hands join the battle so we could get through this challenging time together."

Truong Gia Binh, FPT Chairman

Earlier in February, FPT helped Vietnam's Ministry of Health to launch a 24/7 virtual chatbot that could handle 5,000 inquiries on COVID-19 every day. The company has also granted free access to its AI-powered online learning platform VioEdu, where local students of all levels could educate themselves during the school closures.

As of Monday noon, Vietnam confirmed 118 positive cases of COVID-19, with no deaths. The country is gearing up to expand centralized quarantine sites nationwide to welcome citizens returning home from virus-hit countries. The Vietnamese Government has won praises from the World Health Organization for an effective operating response system and ability to address urgent public health issues.

