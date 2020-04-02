Russian Science Foundation funds eleven Kazan University projects

Eleven Kazan University projects receive funding from the Russian Science Foundation. The results were published on 1st April 2020.

Two of them are in the category "Research in accordance with the orders of the President of Russia":

Ayrat Kayumov, "New approaches to reducing the resistance of microorganisms to antibiotics in mixed infections: the search for new antimicrobial substances based on semi-synthetic thioterpenoids, the characterization of molecular targets and mechanisms of action, the development of an effective system for the delivery of antimicrobial agents and its visualization using conjugates with BODIPY phosphors"';

Marat Yusupov, "Structural basis of the protein synthesizing apparatus of Candida albicans."

Seven more projects are in the category "Research undertaken by autonomous research groups":

Yury Nefedyev, "Creating a dynamic simulation selenographic model taking into account the parameters of the internal structure of the moon based on methods of space geodesy, planetology and multi-parameter analysis";

Rawil Fakhrullin, "Hair surface engineering: modification of fibrous materials of biological origin using functional ceramic nano containers";

Yvon Maurice Masson Patrick, "Cholinesterase as active components of nano reactors for detoxification of organophosphorus compounds. Interactions with new medications";

Ramziya Kiyamova, "Tumor-specific membrane protein folding";

Guzel Sitdikova, "Cellular and network mechanisms of homocysteine toxicity in migraine";

Larisa Frolova, "The evolution of the natural environment and climatic changes in the Polar Urals and the north of Western Siberia in the Holocene: reconstruction based on paleolimnological studies";

Oleg Zholobov, "Distributive-quantitative analysis of semantic changes based on large diachronic corpuses."

Two projects received prolongation funding:

Gennady Yevtyugin, "New generation supramolecular polymers based on functionalized macrocycles for medical diagnostics: design and use as part of electrochemical sensors";

Rustem Khazipov, "Neuroprotective screening system in a model of focal ischemia of the cerebral cortex."