Risk of depression increases with higher weight, shows study

In an analysis of primary care records of 519,513 UK adults who were overweight or obese between 2000-2016 and followed up until 2019, the incidence of new cases of depression was 92 per 10,000 people per year. The risk of depression also rose with higher weight, according to the Obesity analysis.

The study also found that antidepressants were prescribed in approximately two-thirds of adults who were overweight or obese. Prescriptions for fluoxetine dropped over time (from 20.4% in 2000 to 8.8% in 2018) and prescriptions for sertraline increased (from 4.3% in 2000 to 38.9% in 2018).

Our findings highlight the complex relationship between depression and obesity. We would like to see tailored guidance on antidepressant prescribing and services that focus on both mood and behaviors to improve outcomes for these individuals."

Freya Tyrer, Study Lead Author, University of Leicester, UK

Source:

Wiley

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Depression treatment using AI, brain scans
Obese children more prone to anxiety, depression and shortening of life
New drug can alleviate the side effects of tricyclic antidepressants
'Housing Prescription as Health Care' program associated with improved family health
Cannabis use more prevalent among pregnant women with depression
TMS shows promise as treatment for adults with both depression and autism
Increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal thinking in US adolescents, survey reports
Study finds high rates of depression, suicidal thoughts among transgender teens

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research looks at prenatal cannabis use