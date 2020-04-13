Skoltech scientists propose new method to make doping tests quicker

Skoltech scientists and their colleagues proposed a way to simplify the search for traces of medicines, narcotic substances and sports doping drugs in human biological samples by performing two additional tests with the search domain reduced tenfold.

Scientists determine the chemical composition of a substance using mass spectrometry: as neutral molecules and atoms turn into charged ions, the mass spectrum, i.e. the components' relative masses in the mixture, is determined based on the ions' trajectories in the electromagnetic field. Mass spectrometry helps detect anabolics, diuretics and even artificial testosterone.

The mass spectrum is only half the battle, though. Open-access databases of chemical compounds, such as PubChem, contain upwards of 120 million entries. As for mass spectrum databases, they are limited to half a million compounds only. PubChem may deliver several thousand compounds that match the molecular formula reconstructed using the mass spectrum.

Related Stories

Yury Kostyukevich, an associate professor at the Skoltech Center for Computational and Data-Intensive Science and Engineering (CDISE), and his colleagues put forward a method that helps reduce the search space, i.e. the multitude of options to choose from, by a factor of 10, which makes the formidable search task much easier by offering more information on the molecule structure.

The scientists suggested supplementing the standard mass spectrometry routines with two tests exploiting the exchange reactions that involve light and heavy hydrogen and oxygen isotopes (16O and 18O). The test results shed light on the molecule structure and serve as a filter in selecting suitable compounds.

The scientists tested their method on methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV), a stimulant listed among controlled narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors according to Russian law. MDPV is perfectly suitable for the purpose, since its formula, C16H21NO3, delivers 19,337 matches, of which only seven compounds have ready mass spectra. The two fairly simple tests proposed by the authors reduce the search domain by 13 times, limiting it to 1,515 molecules. According to Kostyukevich, only a small fraction of them are of biological origin, which makes things much easier.

The idea behind the new method will work even for previously unknown types of doping.

Our tests help detect a substance that other athletes do not have in their samples and see what the compound looks like. Then it will be up to sports physicians to figure out if the athlete took an illegal drug or had some exotic food the previous day."

Yury Kostyukevich, an associate professor at the Skoltech Center for Computational and Data-Intensive Science and Engineering

Source:

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech)

Journal reference:

Kostyukevich, Y.I., et al. (2020) Hydrogen/Deuterium and 16O/18O exchange mass spectrometry can boost the reliability of the compound identification. Analytical Chemistry. doi.org/10.1021/acs.analchem.9b05379.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Investigating Human Disease with Mass Spectrometry-based Proteomics
Promising molecule could stop or slow Parkinson’s
Naturally occurring molecule could improve brain metabolism in patients with MS
Cost of ‘repurposing’ existing drugs to treat COVID-19
Who should be taking antimalarial drugs as treatment against COVID-19?
FDA to trial malaria drugs Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
Smokers have more ACE2 receptors making it easier for SARS-CoV-2 to infect
Newly discovered molecule in the lymphatic system could play a role in autoimmune diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antihypertensive drugs may protect against COVID-19 in heart patients