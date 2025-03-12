Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes

Scientists uncover the surprising power of apple peels to fight diabetes and oxidative stress — but how do they compare to existing drugs?

Study: Apple peels as an edible source of phenolic bioactive compounds with antidiabetic and antiglycation properties. Image Credit: SandaloFilms / ShutterstockStudy: Apple peels as an edible source of phenolic bioactive compounds with antidiabetic and antiglycation properties. Image Credit: SandaloFilms / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Food & Function investigated apple peels as a source of phenolic compounds for industrial applications.

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) accounts for a majority (90%) of diabetes cases, and estimates suggest that there will be 783 million people with diabetes by 2045. As such, strategies involving modifiable factors, such as healthy diet and lifestyle behavior, are needed to stall the widespread surge in diabetes and related complications. Herbal supplements and plant-derived foods have been associated with lower odds of developing T2D.

Polyphenols are among the most common components in plant-based foods. They have antioxidant and survival functions in plants. Due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-radical properties, these compounds might help prevent metabolic and non-communicable diseases. Phenolic compounds are classified into the following major classes: phenolic acids, tannins, flavonoids, lignans, and stilbenes.

Plant residues, such as food byproducts and waste, are rich in phenolic compounds. As such, they can be extracted to produce food supplements, nutraceuticals, and medicinal products. While peels from some vegetables and fruits are edible, they are primarily residues in the food industry. Moreover, peels represent a substantial source of phytochemicals and nutrients, with greater bioactivity than pulp. However, since the Folin–Ciocalteu assay measures only certain components and may overestimate total phenolics due to interference by sugars and ascorbic acid, complementary techniques such as HPLC-MS, which identified 37 specific phenolics in this study, provide a more detailed picture.

About the study

The study identified delphinidin-3,5-diglucoside – a rare anthocyanin with potent antioxidant effects – as the most abundant pigment in Amarilla de Octubre peels, giving them their vivid red hue.

In the present study, researchers investigated whether edible apple peels can be used as a source of bioactive phenolic compounds. First, they collected fresh apples of six varieties between August and October 2022. Commercial apple cultivars included Verde Doncella and Pinova. Local autochthonous cultivars included Borau 01, Amarilla de Octubre, Manzana Helada, and Esperiega de Ademuz.

Phenolic compounds were extracted by ultrasonication of apple peels, with methanol as the solvent. The Folin–Ciocalteu assay was used to determine the total phenolic content (TPC), though the authors note this method can overestimate phenolics due to interference from sugars and ascorbic acid. Further, 37 individual phenolic compounds were quantified using high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS). Since only a subset of all possible phenolic compounds was measured, actual total phenolic content could be higher.

Next, an MTT assay was performed to determine cellular viability using Caco-2 cells. In addition, the team analyzed the capacity (of the extracts) to inhibit pancreatic lipase, α-amylase, α-glucosidase, and advanced glycation end products (AGEs). The radical scavenging activity of the extracts against 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) was also investigated. For context, the study compared the biological activities of the apple peel extracts to reference compounds, including acarbose (α-glucosidase inhibition, IC50 = 220 μg/mL), gallic acid (α-amylase inhibition and antioxidant, IC50 for DPPH = 0.47 μg/mL), and aminoguanidine (AGE inhibition, IC50 = 55 μg/mL).

Findings

The apple peel samples with the best TPC were Amarilla de Octubre, while the Borau 01 and Pinova had the lowest TPC. Phenolics detected in samples included flavonols, anthocyanins, flavan-3-ols, cinnamic acids, and dihydrochalcones. Notably, stilbenes, hydroxybenzoic acid, and flavanones were not detected in any sample.

Researchers observed a 40% jump in AGE inhibition at lower extract concentrations (250 µg/mL), suggesting even small doses of apple peel compounds could disrupt diabetes-linked protein damage.

Consistently, HPLC-MS analysis indicated Amarilla de Octubre as the best sample with three times higher phenolics than Borau 01. Amarilla de Octubre had the most phenolic compounds (16), while Borau 01 had 14 compounds, and others had 15. Chlorogenic acid, hyperoside, phlorizin, procyanidin B2, epicatechin, and delphinidin 3,5-diglucoside were the most abundant phenolic compounds.

Samples from commercial apple varieties were a better source of anthocyanins and flavonols but had a lower proportion of cinnamic acids, flavan-3-ols, and dihydrochalcones. By contrast, local samples had a lower anthocyanin and flavonol content than commercial samples. Amarilla de Octubre was the most abundant in anthocyanins and flavonols among local samples.

MTT assay revealed that Esperiega de Ademuz, Amarilla de Octubre, and Manzana Helada slightly decreased cell viability at high concentrations. Overall, apple peel extracts were considered non-cytotoxic.

Only four extracts (Pinova, Verde Doncella, Manzana Helada, and Amarilla de Octubre) inhibited α-glucosidase. Amarilla de Octubre extracts had the lowest half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) (625.51 μg/mL), indicating the highest activity, though this was weaker than the reference drug acarbose (220 μg/mL).

Only Amarilla de Octubre extracts inhibited α-amylase, while none inhibited lipase. However, Amarilla de Octubre’s α-amylase inhibition (IC50 = 1796.51 μg/mL) was considerably less potent than gallic acid (IC50 = 909 μg/mL), the reference inhibitor.

The paper flags a critical gap: No human trials exist yet to confirm if eating apple peels delivers the same bioactive effects as lab-extracted compounds.

Further, all samples could inhibit the formation of AGEs, with Amarilla de Octubre exhibiting the highest activity (IC50 = 158.69 μg/mL) and Pinova being the least effective. Nevertheless, Amarilla de Octubre’s antiglycation effect did not surpass aminoguanidine (IC50 = 55 μg/mL).

Notably, the researchers found no direct correlation between TPC and α-glucosidase or AGE inhibition, suggesting other compounds or synergistic effects may drive bioactivity. The study also hypothesizes that triterpenes, such as oleanolic and ursolic acids, naturally present in apples, may contribute to the observed enzyme inhibition.

In addition, all samples scavenged DPPH radicals, and consistently, Amarilla de Octubre had the highest activity (IC50 = 23.78 μg/mL); Pinova and Borau 01 had the lowest activity. However, gallic acid, used as a reference, had a much lower IC50 (0.47 μg/mL), indicating significantly stronger antioxidant capacity than any of the apple peel extracts.

Conclusions

In summary, apple peels from six cultivars were rich in phenolic compounds and showed antioxidant and antidiabetic properties without impacting cellular viability at physiological concentrations. The most abundant phenolic compounds were hyperoside, procyanidin B2, and delphinidin 3,5-diglucoside.

The local cultivar, Amarilla de Octubre, had the highest phenolic content and activity in assays, suggesting potential utility in developing pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. However, while Amarilla de Octubre showed promising bioactivity, its effects did not exceed those of established reference compounds.

This suggests that apple peel extracts may serve as complementary, rather than primary, interventions for managing type 2 diabetes and oxidative stress. The role of other bioactive compounds, such as triterpenes, also merits further investigation.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2025, March 12). Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 12, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250312/Apple-peels-beat-some-diabetes-drugs-at-blocking-blood-sugar-spikes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes". News-Medical. 12 March 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250312/Apple-peels-beat-some-diabetes-drugs-at-blocking-blood-sugar-spikes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250312/Apple-peels-beat-some-diabetes-drugs-at-blocking-blood-sugar-spikes.aspx. (accessed March 12, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2025. Apple peels beat some diabetes drugs at blocking blood sugar spikes. News-Medical, viewed 12 March 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250312/Apple-peels-beat-some-diabetes-drugs-at-blocking-blood-sugar-spikes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Novel strategy targets beta cell dysfunction in type 2 diabetes
Want stable blood sugar? Go to bed earlier and sleep longer, study reveals
GLP-1 drugs may cut risk of leukemia and lymphoma in type 2 diabetes patients
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities
Diabetes drug could reduce heart failure in cancer survivors
Melatonin protects skeletal muscle from damage caused by "diabesity"
Study shows benefits of GLP-1 drugs for kidney transplant recipients with type 2 diabetes
Tirzepatide helps people without diabetes lose 13% body weight in real-world study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback