Australia’s HotDoc collaborates with Federal Government to help roll out of wider COVID-19 testing

Melbourne based tech start-up, HotDoc, Australia’s largest Patient Engagement Platform, announced today it has been chosen to partner with the Federal Government to help them roll out wider COVID-19 testing as part of the next stage of the Government’s strategy to fight the disease.

With development complete, HotDoc has already begun rolling out the booking technology software, with over 100 Federal Government GP respiratory clinics to be set up across the nation. The booking solution will help enable the Federal Government to widen the testing criteria for COVID-19 across Australia.

With the Prime Minister announcing last week that Australia needs to move towards a more extensive testing regime before restrictions are rolled back, HotDoc CEO Dr Ben Hurst discussed the role that HotDoc is playing in this strategy, “It is great to see our booking software chosen by the Government to enable more Australians to be tested for COVID-19.”

Our technology will allow patients to book in for testing of COVID-19 with the click of a button. This will help to reduce the risk of COVID transmission in the community and keep health professionals safer on the front line.” Tom Spacek, HotDoc CTO

Spacek emphasises the complexity of the technology that was delivered in such a short timeframe.