Australia’s HotDoc collaborates with Federal Government to help roll out of wider COVID-19 testing

Apr 24 2020
Melbourne based tech start-up, HotDoc, Australia’s largest Patient Engagement Platform, announced today it has been chosen to partner with the Federal Government to help them roll out wider COVID-19 testing as part of the next stage of the Government’s strategy to fight the disease.
With development complete, HotDoc has already begun rolling out the booking technology software, with over 100 Federal Government GP respiratory clinics to be set up across the nation. The booking solution will help enable the Federal Government to widen the testing criteria for COVID-19 across Australia.
With the Prime Minister announcing last week that Australia needs to move towards a more extensive testing regime before restrictions are rolled back, HotDoc CEO Dr Ben Hurst discussed the role that HotDoc is playing in this strategy, “It is great to see our booking software chosen by the Government to enable more Australians to be tested for COVID-19.”
Our technology will allow patients to book in for testing of COVID-19 with the click of a button. This will help to reduce the risk of COVID transmission in the community and keep health professionals safer on the front line.”
Tom Spacek, HotDoc CTO
Spacek emphasises the complexity of the technology that was delivered in such a short timeframe.
The Government was after a solution that could triage patients, take appointments online, offer nation-wide search functionality and was able to present an appointment schedule for use in a sterile environment. I am so proud our team was able to deliver this technology under a very tight timeframe. Collaborating with the Department and working 24/7 to get testing up and running as fast as possible was inspiring and highlighted the dedication by the Department and our team to slow the spread of COVID-19. What is actually remarkable about this is that together with the Department of Health we created a brand new solution that didn't exist, for this exact use case, in just 48 hours. It’s inspiring to see things move so fast.”
