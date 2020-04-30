TH Group gave one million glasses of fresh milk to Vietnamese people quarantined due to COVID-19

The Vietnamese Fatherland Front and TH Group – a leading dairy producer in Vietnam - announced a program on giving fresh milk produced by the group to nurses, doctors, and those who are in isolation due to COVID-19 in Vietnam. The program launched on March 10 and now has reached its target.

Giving milk to people in quarantined area of Hanoi

"One million cups of fresh milk" is one of several programs launched by TH group which aims to support frontline health workers throughout the country who are fighting the outbreak of the Corona virus. Among others are donating ventilators to hospitals and cash for buying personal protective equipment (facemasks, body bags - PPE, gowns, thermometers) for the medical workforce. So far, the group has donated a total worth of VND15 billion for the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Tran Thi Nhu Trang, representative of TH Group and director of the group's Fund for Vietnamese people's health, said that in the context of the raging COVID-19 outbreak, all people need to stay united and join hands, as well as raise awareness about the fight against the epidemic, contributing to the nation's great efforts to eradicate COVID-19.

Earlier on March 3 in China's Wuhan city, ground zero of the epidemic, TH Group also presented 240,000 glasses of fresh milk to patients and doctors. The milk is the sole Vietnamese fresh high quality milk allowed to be exported to China.

TH Group not only presents one million glasses of milk, it will also stand ready to co-operate with other socio-political organizations to fight the epidemic." Tran Thi Nhu Trang, representative of TH Group

Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front, said that the front has been co-operating with by people and firms like TH Group via several programs.