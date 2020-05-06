Study: Spaceflight can increase risk of blood clots in female astronauts

A study of female astronauts has assessed the risk of blood clots associated with spaceflight.

The study, published in Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance, in collaboration with King's College London, the Centre for Space Medicine Baylor College of Medicine, NASA Johnson Space Centre and the International Space University, examines the potential risk factors for developing a blood clot (venous thromboembolism) in space.

The findings, which looked at 38 female astronaut flights between 2000 and 2014, found spaceflight and combined oral contraceptive pill (COCP) use does not appear to increase the risk of venous thromboemoblism (VTE).

Dr Varsha Jain, lead author of the study from King's College London and a Wellbeing of Women Clinical Research Fellow at the Medical Research Council Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh, said:

The first episode of an astronaut developing a blood clot in space was reported earlier this year. It is unknown how spaceflight impacts the risk of an astronaut developing a blood clot. This study aimed to look specifically at the potential blood clot developing risks for female astronauts during spaceflight. We wanted to understand if their use of the hormonal contraceptive pill for menstrual cycle control, increased that risk."

Developing a VTE in space is life threatening and potentially a mission critical risk. The risk may have been further increased by COCP use, however as female astronauts are more fit and healthy than general population, their risk remains low.

Related Stories

The study, which is the first of its kind, proposes more blood tests be carried out during astronaut selection and during medical reviews. There are points during pre-mission training and during spaceflight, such as particular training activities, which may briefly increase the risk of developing a blood clot, and the authors recommend a review of these.

Finally, the study advises a more holistic approach to be taken for contraceptive agent prescribing as women from all professions, including astronauts, may wish to control their menstrual cycles and occupation related risks should be considered during a risk review.

Dr Jain said: "There may be possible time points in an astronaut's pre-mission training or during the space mission itself where blood clot risk may potentially be transiently increased. Due to the potentially life-threatening nature of blood clots, we would advise further targeted research in this area to further understand how an astronaut's risk of developing a blood clot is altered by spaceflight."

We see a need for continuing studies with female astronauts. Much of the previous biomedical research in space was conducted on mostly male astronauts, because most of the astronauts were male. That has changed, and now we need to understand how the spaceflight environment impacts female physiology."

Virginia Wotring, Study Senior Author and Associate Professor, , International Space University  

Source:

King's College London

Journal reference:

Jain, V., et al. (2020), Potential Venous Thromboembolism Risk in Female Astronauts. Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance. doi.org/10.3357/AMHP.5458.2020.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study of nearly 10,000 women explores feasibility and safety of multi-cancer blood test
COVID-19 progression linked to B cell activation
Uncovering immune cell reactions in COVID-19
Gut microbiota could predict severity of COVID-19
Exploring the use of stem cells for COVID-19 disease
Using neutralising antibodies in the fight against COVID-19
Hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin and abnormal heart rhythms in COVID-19 patients
Ivermectin alone not useful in treating COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The world-first personalized nutrition wearable device