ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation

Porvair Sciences report how its Chromatrap® ChIP kits provide an outstanding solution for antibodies suppliers looking to validate the performance of the antibodies they produce for chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay kits.

With its revolutionary bead-free system, Chromatrap® offers a faster, easier and more sensitive method to validate antibodies in a high throughput format. This enables antibody suppliers to easily and efficiently expand their product portfolio to target epigenetics and drug development applications.

Successful ChIP assays heavily rely on the highest quality antibodies. In-house validation of antibodies for use in ChIP is considered to be a lengthy, expensive, time consuming and challenging process. In addition, antibodies are rigourously assessed for enrichment of positive and negative gene targets, signal-to-noise ratio, chromatin-to-antibody ratio, reproducibility and lot-to-lot variations.

We have developed our bead-free Chromatrap® technology to enable maximum capture of antibody. This is achieved by correctly orientated capture proteins throughout the inert filter-based ChIP technology. Most bead-based systems have capture proteins scattered in random orientation which doesn't allow full access of antibodies to binding pockets of proteins, thus giving an overall reduced capture efficiency. This is important for high sensitivity especially for detection of binding of low abundant targets.” Dr Lindsay Parkes, Senior Research Scientist, Porvair Sciences

Chromatrap® ChIP kits deliver fast workflow, enabling you to process up to 96 ChIP assays simultaneously in just one day allowing multiple sample, antibody and gene targets to be tested in parallel on a single plate. Requiring less manual handling and fewer pipetting steps than other ChIP kits, Chromatrap® ChIP kits are very easy to use, making them perfect for even inexperienced users. Using these kits, a complete ChIP protocol doesn’t require overnight incubation or blocking steps and can be completed in under five hours. Chromatrap® ChIP-kits are suitable for use over a wide chromatin enrichment range (500 ng - 50 µg).