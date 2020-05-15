ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation

Porvair Sciences report how its Chromatrap® ChIP kits provide an outstanding solution for antibodies suppliers looking to validate the performance of the antibodies they produce for chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay kits.

ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation

With its revolutionary bead-free system, Chromatrap® offers a faster, easier and more sensitive method to validate antibodies in a high throughput format. This enables antibody suppliers to easily and efficiently expand their product portfolio to target epigenetics and drug development applications.

Successful ChIP assays heavily rely on the highest quality antibodies. In-house validation of antibodies for use in ChIP is considered to be a lengthy, expensive, time consuming and challenging process. In addition, antibodies are rigourously assessed for enrichment of positive and negative gene targets, signal-to-noise ratio, chromatin-to-antibody ratio, reproducibility and lot-to-lot variations.

We have developed our bead-free Chromatrap® technology to enable maximum capture of antibody. This is achieved by correctly orientated capture proteins throughout the inert filter-based ChIP technology. Most bead-based systems have capture proteins scattered in random orientation which doesn't allow full access of antibodies to binding pockets of proteins, thus giving an overall reduced capture efficiency. This is important for high sensitivity especially for detection of binding of low abundant targets.”

Dr Lindsay Parkes, Senior Research Scientist, Porvair Sciences

Chromatrap® ChIP kits deliver fast workflow, enabling you to process up to 96 ChIP assays simultaneously in just one day allowing multiple sample, antibody and gene targets to be tested in parallel on a single plate. Requiring less manual handling and fewer pipetting steps than other ChIP kits, Chromatrap® ChIP kits are very easy to use, making them perfect for even inexperienced users. Using these kits, a complete ChIP protocol doesn’t require overnight incubation or blocking steps and can be completed in under five hours. Chromatrap® ChIP-kits are suitable for use over a wide chromatin enrichment range (500 ng - 50 µg).

Source:

Porvair Sciences

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2020, May 15). ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 15, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200515/ChIP-kits-for-high-throughput-antibody-validation.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation". News-Medical. 15 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200515/ChIP-kits-for-high-throughput-antibody-validation.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200515/ChIP-kits-for-high-throughput-antibody-validation.aspx. (accessed May 15, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2020. ChIP kits for high throughput antibody validation. News-Medical, viewed 15 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200515/ChIP-kits-for-high-throughput-antibody-validation.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Collaborative effort delivers life-saving breathing aid
Porvair Sciences expands black microplate range for light sensitive samples
Porvair Sciences to showcase new range of microplates at Lab Innovations 2019
Effective porous plastic filters for respiratory devices
Consistent & reliable automated tube rack & plate sealer
Effective porous plastic filters for respiratory devices
Porvair Sciences offers fast and efficient Chromatrap Protein Extraction kit
Fast & effective removal of interfering proteins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Next generation phospholipid removal microplate