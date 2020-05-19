DeNovix CellDrop™ automated cell counter wins best new life science product award

DeNovix Inc, a developer and manufacturer of instrumentation and assays for the life sciences has been awarded the prestigious Best New Life Science Product of the Year Award for the CellDrop Automated Cell Counter which enables scientists to Count Cells Without Slides™.

The Scientists’ Choice Awards recognize the innovations which have had the greatest impact on global scientific advancement - as nominated by scientists around the world. With a drive towards sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of the laboratory, the DeNovix CellDrop Cell Counter, with its unique DirectPipette™ Technology, incorporates a novel sample loading method that eliminates the need for disposable plastic slides typically required for routine cell counting.

The CellDrop features both dual fluorescence and brightfield optics and a variable height chamber, enabling accurate measurement across a wide range of cell types, densities and sizes. Additionally, its easy-to-use software and 7″ touchscreen interface and network integration, enable users to capture, review and export data easily and securely.

Since introducing CellDrop to the market in April 2019 the reviews and feedback from scientists around the world has been excellent and we are delighted it has been recognized with this prestigious award. Researchers are actively seeking out ways to improve the environmental footprint of their labs and CellDrop enables this while decreasing consumable costs and bringing new functionality”. Fred Kielhorn, CEO, DeNovix