St. Luke’s employees participate in a virtual memorial service for COVID-19 victims

On Thursday afternoon, employees across St. Luke’s University Health Network paused from their duties and routines to participate in a virtual memorial service in honor of COVID-19 victims.

St. Luke’s Network Director of Pastoral Care Rev. Mary Catherine Cole leads a COVID-19 memorial service.

The nondenominational service, led by St. Luke’s Network Director of Pastoral Care Rev. Mary Catherine Cole, was broadcast live internally via Microsoft Teams from the chapel at St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus. It was the first network-wide service of its kind in St. Luke’s 147-year history.

As has been widely reported, the United States reached a somber milestone this week: 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.

During the virtual service, Cole read aloud the names of deceased family and friends of employees. For each name, a flower was placed in a vase, making a pink and white bouquet on the altar.