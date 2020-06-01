Study summarizes new evidence on using probiotics for specific health conditions

Probiotic supplements are widely available and are sometimes promoted as a general way to support gut microbiome and promote health.

But a higher bar for probiotic use exists in medical settings, where probiotics are more apt to be used for specific purposes.

A new publication in the Journal of Family Practice summarizes the latest evidence on using probiotics for a variety of specific health conditions, providing practical recommendations to assist primary care physicians in advising their patients and answering questions about probiotics.

Related Stories

The article, authored by current International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics board members Daniel J. Merenstein, MD, Mary Ellen Sanders, Ph.D., and Daniel J. Tancredi, Ph.D., shows evidence supporting the use of probiotics for the following health issues: prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea, reducing crying time in infants with colic, improving the effectiveness of antibiotics for bacterial vaginosis, reducing the risk of Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile infections, treating acute pediatric diarrhea, and managing symptoms of constipation.

"Probiotics are not the same as drugs, but it's still important for physicians to recommend them in an evidence-based manner," says lead author Dr. Daniel J. Merenstein, Professor of Family Medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC.

In this article, we summarize the evidence that has emerged in the scientific literature, getting as specific as possible about which probiotic strains are appropriate for which health indications."

Dr. Daniel J. Merenstein, Study Lead Author and Professor of  Family Medicine, Georgetown University Medical Center

In addition, to practice recommendations for primary care physicians, the article includes a table of probiotic strains with evidence supporting their use; answers for patients' frequently asked questions; and examples of probiotic recommendations by global medical organizations.

Source:

International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Universal health coverage a strategic priority
Fewer children visiting pediatricians in the US
Gut microbiota could predict severity of COVID-19
Miracle probiotics? Take claims with a pinch of salt, says study
New study could help prevent fatal infections in babies
Fish oil supplements could benefit testicular function in healthy men finds study
Holistic Approaches to Psoriasis Treatment
Gut microbiome linked to behavioral problems in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Strong beers that contain gut-friendly bacteria may help fight obesity