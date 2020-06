GMU faculty receives $28,707 for FDA's Youth Tobacco Education Campaigns

Xiaoquan Zhao, Ph.D. Director/Faculty, Communication, received $28,707 from the Food and Drug Administration for research support for the FDA's Youth Tobacco Education Campaigns.

Zhao is serving as a consultant to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products to help guide rigorous evaluations of evidence-based public health communication and marketing interventions and media campaigns that target various audiences, including hard-to-reach and vulnerable audiences (e.g., American Indian/Alaskan Natives, African Americans, Latinos, Asian-Pacific Islanders, LGBT populations, etc.).

This funding began in May 2020 and will conclude in late September 2020.