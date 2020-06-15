GlobalData: New Zealand’s aggressive approach to control COVID-19 spread has proven to be effective

After a little over 100 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reported on 28 February 2020, New Zealand has lifted almost all restrictions after reporting no active cases in the country. New Zealand’s aggressive approach to curb the spread of the virus has proven to be a very effective strategy as the country has had no new COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData: New Zealand’s aggressive approach to control COVID-19 spread has proven to be effective

New Zealand achieved this feat by going into the highest level of lockdown on 25 March 2020, which allowed only limited exercise and essential work outside of the home. It engaged in one of the highest levels of testing in the world, allowing cases to be rapidly identified and contained. It took advantage of its isolation as an island nation with a population of less than five million people and one of the lowest population densities in the world. This allowed social isolation measures to be undertaken swiftly.”

Topias Lemetyinen, MPH, Managing Epidemiologist at GlobalData

Despite lifting almost all restrictions, New Zealand intends to retain a ban on foreign travel and advise that citizens continue to wear masks in public. The country has weathered the first wave of the pandemic well, but a reintroduction of the virus into the island nation could cause an immediate surge due to the potential limited immunity in the population.

As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, New Zealand has set an example for the rest of the world on how this crisis should have been handled. In contrast, the COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in the US at least one month earlier than in New Zealand, and in many states the number of new cases continues to rise with little indication of slowing.”

Topias Lemetyinen

Source:

GlobalData

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
ELISA and CLIA antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 perform best in terms of sensitivity
Post-pandemic lockdown has changed the attitudes of New Zealanders, shows study
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
New tool predicts COVID-19 peaks around the world
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
Pandemic situation in India: Too early to predict outcomes
COVID-19 pandemic has worsened pre-existing mental health conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Radiotherapy is a way of treating cancer by means of radiation. In principle, that can be all different types of radiation. The commonly known types are X-rays or electron beams, which find very widespread application.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Reproduction number of COVID-19 and how it relates to public health measures