House-call model in rural Indiana helps reduce emergency department use, hospital readmissions

Interventional radiologists participating in a collaborative house call model in rural Indiana helped reduce emergency department use by 77 percent and hospital readmissions by 50 percent for nearly 1,000 elderly homebound patients with chronic illnesses, according to a research abstract presented during a virtual session of the Society of Interventional Radiology's 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting on June 13.

The novel care model brings interventional radiology treatments into patients' homes to provide more value through in-home advanced specialty care, prevent common complications of chronic diseases, and avoid unnecessary emergency department visits and hospital admissions.

"Older homebound patients, including those in nursing home settings, have few resources available to receive specialty care and often delay care until preventable issues become urgent and acute," said Nazar Golewale, MD, lead author of the study and an interventional radiologist with Modern Vascular & Vein Center in Valparaiso, Indiana and the northwest Indiana area.

Related Stories

"By providing image-guided treatments in a patient's home, we are improving access to care that otherwise would need to be delivered in the hospital."

Dr. Golewale sees more than 900 of the practice's patients to diagnose and manage their conditions.

Through varieties of portable technology, he brings interventional radiology care into patients' homes that would normally be delivered in clinics, such as ultrasound-guided needle biopsy, paracentesis and thoracentesis, ultrasound-guided joint injections for pain, wound care, and drug infusions.

Payments for care are covered by Medicare reimbursement for homebound patients.

The care partnership was formed to overcome the difficulty of providing specialty care for chronically ill, homebound patients in Dr. Golewale's rural community.

As a result of the program, patient satisfaction scores increased from 17 percent to 84 percent from before and after implementation of the program. Primary care providers, including internists and nurse practitioners, recruited specialists based on the needs of the patients they serve.

In addition to interventional radiology, the house call practice includes providers in internal medicine, podiatry, laboratory services, and wound care.

Some specialty services are available at our local hospitals, but cost-effective ways of coordinating patients' transportation and visits remained a significant barrier to care."

Nazar Golewale MD, Study Lead Author, Interventional Radiologist with Modern Vascular & Vein Center, Valparaiso

"By bringing the hospital care to the patient, we're eliminating these hurdles and providing timely, personalized care."

Source:

Society of Interventional Radiology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

World's largest CT scan database with COVID-19 features collected in Russia
Mount Sinai researchers are first to use AI model to analyze COVID-19 patients
Early diagnosis of pulmonary embolism could enhance treatment in COVID-19 patients
AI can be used to expand the role of chest X-ray imaging in COVID-19 diagnosis
RSNA publishes new documents on COVID-19 radiology surge and post-surge preparedness
Hyperprogression to immune blockade followed by a response with cabozantinib in metastatic RCC
UMSOM scientists develop experimental rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19
Researchers use new technique to develop experimental rapid COVID-19 test

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Radiotherapy is a way of treating cancer by means of radiation. In principle, that can be all different types of radiation. The commonly known types are X-rays or electron beams, which find very widespread application.

Advancements in the Optimization of Medical Accelerators

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nanotechnology may help assess risk of mortality from COVID-19