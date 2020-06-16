Experts evaluate options for treating cognitive deficits in multiple sclerosis

Experts in cognitive research evaluated the status of available treatments as well as promising strategies for treating cognitive deficits in multiple sclerosis. The article, "Treatment and management of cognitive dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis", was published in Nature Reviews 2020 May 05. (doi: 10.1038/s41582-020-0355-1) The authors are John DeLuca, PhD, and Nancy Chiaravalloti, PhD, of Kessler Foundation, and Brian Sandroff, PhD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Cognitive dysfunction is a common, disabling symptom of multiple sclerosis, affecting two-thirds of patients. These individuals can have difficulties managing finances, performing household tasks, and functioning in the community and the workplace. Although the impact on daily life may be profound, the diagnosis and management of cognitive dysfunction in this population remains inadequate. The authors provided detailed analyses of different approaches to treatment, including cognitive rehabilitation, exercise training, and pharmacotherapy, and the important contributions of brain neuroimaging to advances in this field.

Over the past decade, research activity in cognitive rehabilitation has increased in the population with MS. There is greater emphasis on cognitive screening and assessment, and some standardized treatment protocols are available.

Evidence suggests that cognitive rehabilitation is effective in MS-related cognitive dysfunction, and may confer long-lasting effects. Access to cognitive rehabilitation therapy is likely to increase as remote options for delivery become more widely accepted, such as programs for home computers and telerehabilitation services."

John DeLuca, Ph.D., senior VP of Research and Training at Kessler Foundation, and a co-author of the article

Related Stories

Exercise training is an active area of MS research that shows promise for enhancing cognitive function and effecting positive change in the everyday lives of people living with MS. With improvements in methodology, this line of research will support consideration of exercise as the standard of care for individuals with MS. "It is critical that larger scale studies include participants with MS, including progressive MS, and target select cognitive outcomes," Dr. DeLuca noted. To develop treatment protocols, the timing, dosage and duration of exercise need to be determined. "As studies continue to evolve, clinical applications of exercise recommendations are likely to be implemented within the next ten years," he predicted.

The authors found that current pharmacotherapeutic approaches were of limited benefit for the cognitive symptoms of MS. To date, none of the available medications or disease-modifying therapies for MS are indicated for the treatment of cognitive deficits. Dr. DeLuca addressed the fundamental challenge to trials of pharmaceutical agents: "To determine the efficacy of a pharmacologic intervention for cognitive dysfunction, randomized controlled trials need to include cognition among their primary outcomes."

Source:

Kessler Foundation

Journal reference:

DeLuca, J., et al. (2020) Treatment and management of cognitive dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis. Nature Reviews Neurology. doi.org/10.1038/s41582-020-0355-1.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study sheds light on myelin's role in 'chemobrain' and multiple sclerosis
Inflammatory cells arise from local memory cells for advanced multiple sclerosis
Study: Certain inflammatory demyelinating diseases belong to different category than multiple sclerosis
Experts clarify MS subtypes to improve care and access to treatments
New nanobiosensor can help diagnose early-stage multiple sclerosis
Potential new therapies for multiple sclerosis
Scientists delay onset of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in mice
New digital tool to support mental health of MS patients developed with UK HCPs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

News-Medical speaks to Professor Matt Gibson about his groundbreaking research where his team has developed a new rapid test for COVID-19 detection.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diet influences multiple sclerosis disease course