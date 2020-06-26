Ecolab increases production capacity to meet exponential demand for hand sanitizers

In response to the pandemic, Ecolab, the global leader in water, food safety and infection prevention solutions and services, has increased its production capacity seven fold in Europe to provide customers with critical hand sanitizer and surface disinfectant solutions to help prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

As businesses across Europe are reopening and welcoming employees and customers back, Ecolab is introducing two new hand sanitizers to help meet demand, putting customers’ business in safe hands. Skinman Soft Protect FF and Manodes GP, have been developed according to EN 1500 norm to be used in any setting and have proven efficacy at removing the viruses and germs from hands including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Skinman Soft Protect FF has a virucidal claim (EN 14476) and the product is qualified and registered for use in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Both products are available in 20 litre canisters, helping reduce plastic waste by 64 percent compared with single use 100ml bottles. Decanting kits and dispensers have been created specifically for these products to offer maximum flexibility of use.

Hand hygiene is one the most effective actions anyone can take to reduce the spread of the virus. We have launched these two new solutions in record time to be able to supply in large quantities all businesses that need efficacious and quality hand sanitizer to ensure the safety of their staff and customers as they return to their normal activities.” Sam de Boo, president Western Europe at Ecolab

According to market researchers at Adobe Analytics, the demand for hand sanitizer has increased by 1400 percent between December 2019 and March 2020 as healthcare facilities, food processing plants, supermarkets and restaurants amongst others improve hygiene measures to provide a safe environment.

In this critical time, Ecolab has geared up its support to all customers to ensure they can comply with hygiene measures and provide reassurance to employees and customers that return to their premises.