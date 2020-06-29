Innovate UK backs SleepCogni’s pivot to virtual care and remote monitoring

SleepCogni has been awarded a third round of funding from the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK in the form of a continuity grant. The funding will be used to pivot its existing, patented insomnia therapy device onto an online platform in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant will enable SleepCogni to expedite its vision for a virtual care pathway which combines a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) biofeedback device with real-time analytics; enabling clinicians to diagnose and treat sleep disorders remotely. Data visualizations and dashboards will support clinicians and therapists in the evaluation, management and personalization of their relationship with patients, which will also remove geographical barriers to the delivery of care.

The pandemic has led to rapid adoption of virtual care and remote monitoring technology, helping patients and physicians stay connected whilst avoiding physical contact. In addition, Covid-19 has, for several reasons, pushed and in some cases, forced consumers to manage their own health and wellbeing via online resources and apps.

Since inception, SleepCogni has formed exciting collaborations with several organizations, including two prestigious universities and world-leading CBT-I specialists. To support this next phase of development, SleepCogni will collaborate with DareData Engineering and Amazon’s AWS Activate program to deliver cloud-based data collection, processing, analysis and visualization.

This Innovate UK award, combined with an additional financial injection totals a six figure sum investment in the business over the last month. This follows on from SleepCogni’s ‘Biocatalyst grant funding’ award in September 2019 for its large-scale clinical trials in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University.

It is anticipated that this development will build on recent international recognition with SleepCogni being shortlisted for two highly coveted awards at the CogX Global Leadership Summit & Festival of AI & Emerging Technologies. https://cogx.co/

Good Health and Well-Being Award

Best Innovation in Diagnostics

This grant will allow us to rapidly pivot in order to meet the demand of the new world of virtual care and remote monitoring. We’re passionate about improving the patient experience and to this end, our focus will be on ensuring patients feel engaged and informed throughout the identification, assessment and management process by providing access to their physiological data – leveling out the information exchange and knowledge sharing between clinician and patient. We selected DareData as data partner because of their capability and experience in understanding physiological data. Their expertise will support the build of a robust, scalable and secure data infrastructure platform." Richard Mills, CEO of SleepCogni