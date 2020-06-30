National Cancer Institute provides biospecimen banking support for NRG Oncology

The NRG Oncology Biospecimen Bank (NRG-BB) will be awarded six more years of funding from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to provide biospecimen banking support for the NCI National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) group NRG Oncology.

During the peer-review grant renewal process, the NRG-BB was ranked within the "Exceptional" range with a score of 18. Reviewer comments highlighted the exceptional organizational structure, the strong leadership and execution of biospecimen banking activities, and support provided to NRG clinical trials and translational research activities.

The NRG-BB, with locations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, California, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston Texas collects, manages, and distributes high quality and well-annotated biospecimens that are utilized in NRG Oncology phase I, II, and III NCTN and NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) clinical trials.

The NRG-BB inventory through August 2019 included 3,276,452 biospecimens collected from 182,749 patients across 404 clinical trials. The biospecimens collected from the banks have been integral in the evolution of cancer care and have led to 82 highly influential and practice-changing scientific publications.

The work of the NRG Biospecimen Banks is an important component of both NRG Oncology cancer clinical trials and translational research where biospecimens are utilized to test and validate biomarkers of tumor prognosis and to predict patients' responses to treatments. Our goal is to support NRG Oncology's mission to improve the lives of those affected by cancer." Richard Jordan, DDS, PhD, Contact Principal Investigator for the NRG-BB grant, Professor of Pathology, Oral Pathology, and Radiation Oncology, University of California, San Francisco

"We look forward to the advanced and continued efforts of our excellent team that will extend through the next 6-years of this grant cycle."

The NRG-BB is projected to continue its growth as NRG Oncology aims to enroll 3,183 patients per year in future trials. The successful, dedicated work of the NRG-BB will continue to secure better quality biospecimens, expand access to biospecimens for translational scientists, and improve research outcomes.

The six-year grant cycle starts on September 1, 2020