National Cancer Institute provides biospecimen banking support for NRG Oncology

The NRG Oncology Biospecimen Bank (NRG-BB) will be awarded six more years of funding from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to provide biospecimen banking support for the NCI National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) group NRG Oncology.

During the peer-review grant renewal process, the NRG-BB was ranked within the "Exceptional" range with a score of 18. Reviewer comments highlighted the exceptional organizational structure, the strong leadership and execution of biospecimen banking activities, and support provided to NRG clinical trials and translational research activities.

Related Stories

The NRG-BB, with locations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, California, Columbus, Ohio, and Houston Texas collects, manages, and distributes high quality and well-annotated biospecimens that are utilized in NRG Oncology phase I, II, and III NCTN and NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) clinical trials.

The NRG-BB inventory through August 2019 included 3,276,452 biospecimens collected from 182,749 patients across 404 clinical trials. The biospecimens collected from the banks have been integral in the evolution of cancer care and have led to 82 highly influential and practice-changing scientific publications.

The work of the NRG Biospecimen Banks is an important component of both NRG Oncology cancer clinical trials and translational research where biospecimens are utilized to test and validate biomarkers of tumor prognosis and to predict patients' responses to treatments. Our goal is to support NRG Oncology's mission to improve the lives of those affected by cancer."

Richard Jordan, DDS, PhD, Contact Principal Investigator for the NRG-BB grant, Professor of Pathology, Oral Pathology, and Radiation Oncology, University of California, San Francisco

"We look forward to the advanced and continued efforts of our excellent team that will extend through the next 6-years of this grant cycle."

The NRG-BB is projected to continue its growth as NRG Oncology aims to enroll 3,183 patients per year in future trials. The successful, dedicated work of the NRG-BB will continue to secure better quality biospecimens, expand access to biospecimens for translational scientists, and improve research outcomes.

The six-year grant cycle starts on September 1, 2020

Source:

NRG Oncology

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Improving cancer therapies by exploiting drug resistance in cancer
First-ever oncology hospital-at-home program shows improved patient outcomes
Takeda to present oncology pipeline data at upcoming virtual scientific congresses
The Role of Nutrition in Recovery from COVID-19
Pharmacists involved in cancer care face restricted access to essential PPE items
Lancaster psychologist helps NHS oncology staff to remain healthy during COVID-19 crisis
Artificial intelligence, probabilistic modeling can improve prediction of survival in cancer patients
Radiation oncology clinics report fewer patients despite improved safety measures

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NCCN publishes recommendations for assessing quality improvements in cancer care