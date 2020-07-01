Immunovia announces lung cancer program expansion based on encouraging study results

Immunovia AB (publ) (“Immunovia”) today announced that the results of the current study in lung cancer strongly supports an expansion into the next stage in the discovery process. With the recent capital raise, Immunovia is fully financed to expand the discovery process in lung cancer. The next step in the lung cancer program expansion is a study of a larger cohort of fresh lung cancer samples that best mirrors the commercial environment.

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. About 13% of all new cancers are lung cancers. With the present lung cancer program Immunovia aims to be the first that present an opportunity for an increased overall survival by early detection.

“These results from lung cancer demonstrate that our powerful technology platform IMMray™ delivers significant robustness in lung cancer, which further validates our excitement about our platform that has the potential to revolutionize differential diagnosis for the early detection of many cancers,” stated Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia.

Process overview for lung cancer program

Immunovia’s lung cancer study is now in Step 5 of the discovery process (see figure). As previously guided, a discovery process often includes several clinical studies, using samples collected from Immunovia’s growing KOL network, before moving to the development stage.