Labconco Corporation makes strategic organizational shifts in leadership

As of July 1, 2020, Labconco is proud to announce the promotion of Laura Perin to Chairman and CEO. Laura has been on Labconco’s Board of Directors since 2016 and was most recently named Vice Chairman.

Laura Perin

Using her over fifteen years’ experience as an industry expert and relationship builder, Perin will lead strategic direction, customer initiatives, operating activities, and talent acquisition and development.

I am excited to take this next step within Labconco and continue to work with our incredible team members and industry partners to serve our customers and the scientific community as a whole. We will move forward, together.”

Laura Perin

Steve Gound, former CEO and Chairman, will transition to Chairman Emeritus. Gound—an industry veteran who has been with Labconco for nearly forty years—will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to provide counsel to the leadership team.

“Laura’s experience in and passion for this industry make her uniquely qualified as our next CEO, and we’re proud to make these organizational changes as part of our strategic, long-term succession planning,” Gound said.

We have always operated as a privately-owned business with owners actively engaged in daily operations, and our objective is to continue this model as we approach our hundredth anniversary and look to Labconco's bright future.”  

