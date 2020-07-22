Memory Lane Games introduces free digital health app for the elderly

Designed with elderly friends and families in mind, with support from Hospice Isle of Man and local Manx artists, the free app launched in app stores on 14th July.

Memory Lane Games is pleased to announce the launch of its 1st app with simple and fun games designed with our elderly friends and families in mind, including those that may still be socially isolating or who may just want to enjoy a nice daily distraction. Isle of Man-based Memory Lane Games offers simple quiz-style games featuring local nostalgia and familiar places, including visual images from Manx artists and photographers. Also included in the app are games based on popular themes including: Music, TV, Animals, History, Sports, etc. New games will be added to the app every week and 25+ of the games are also available for play in offline mode.

Hospice Isle of Man is being engaged to run proof-of-concept studies on the Memory Lane Games apps later this year, to determine outcomes for improvements to the lives of dementia patients and carers.

The Memory Lane Games team includes Isle of Man-based AI and front-end developers, game designer, historian, clinical trial lead, operations/finance lead and a number of University student contractors currently building local games to appeal to the elderly across the UK, Ireland and Canada (initial markets). Memory Lane Games plans to roll out 3 digital health apps globally over the next 6 months.

We’ve built an amazing team creating a suite of digital health apps to delight and engage the elderly, from the Engine House co-working space in Castletown. Our 1st Memory Lane Games app is designed for the elderly who are socially isolating and their carers. Then later this summer we will launch our 2nd app, uniquely designed for dementia patients and their families with personalization, gamification and AI optimization to increase engagement levels. At Memory Lane Games our goal is to help us all age gracefully.” Memory Lane Games’ CEO and Cofounder Bruce Elliott

Anne Mills, CEO Hospice Isle of Man said: “At Hospice Isle of Man, we love the simplicity of the Memory Lane Games front-end designs and we are absolutely delighted to be part of this potentially life-changing project.”