Pre-COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies fail to neutralize SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Austria have shown that antibodies with potent neutralizing activity against a well-established seasonal coronavirus had no neutralizing activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The team carried out the study to test whether SARS-CoV-2 could potentially be neutralized by antibodies induced by seasonal coronaviruses that are already circulating.

The analysis of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) lots produced against human coronavirus (hCoV) 299E, a long-recognized cause of the common cold, showed high titers of neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) against the 299E virus, but no cross-neutralization effect against SARS-CoV-2.

Thomas Kreil and colleagues from Baxter AG, Vienna, say the finding suggests that nAbs against well-known seasonal coronaviruses cannot neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and that the currently available IVIG lots would not offer any protection against the virus.

A pre-print version of the paper can be accessed on the server bioRxiv*, while the article undergoes peer review.

Study: No SARS-CoV-2 cross-neutralization by intravenous immunoglobulins produced from plasma collected before the 2020 pandemic. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock
Study: No SARS-CoV-2 cross-neutralization by intravenous immunoglobulins produced from plasma collected before the 2020 pandemic. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

IVIG lots can be used to protect against known viruses

SARS-CoV-2, the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that includes strains currently circulating seasonally as respiratory viruses.

The thousands of plasma donations previously made by people exposed to such viruses can be pooled to produce IVIG lots containing various antibodies generated against the infectious agents.

These IVIG lots can be used to protect immunocompromised individuals, for example, against circulating viral infections.

Following the emergence of a new virus, detectable levels of antibodies only occur in IVIG lots once a certain proportion of donors have contracted and recovered from the infection. Furthermore, for the lots to offer any protective, neutralizing effect, an even higher proportion of recovered donors is needed.

SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronaviridae family, which includes the hCoVs 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1. These agents generally cause a self-limiting and mild illness, although they can also lead to more severe conditions such as pneumonia.

Related Stories

Given the long-term circulation of these hCoVs, by time plasma was pooled from thousands of donors, the IVIG lots contained significant levels of nAbs. However, whether these may cross-react or potentially even neutralize the novel and related SARS-CoV-2 remains unclear.

Some antibody binding assays have demonstrated a certain degree of cross-reactivity, but the more clinically relevant functional neutralization assays have detected no or only minimal levels of cross-neutralization.  

The question is of significant clinical relevance to people with immunodeficiencies

Kreil and colleagues say the question is of particular clinical relevance for people with immune deficiencies (PIDs) since their health depends on whether they can be treated with immunoglobulin preparations that contain neutralizing antibodies against the various pathogens surrounding them.

“SARS-CoV-2 cross-neutralizing antibodies in IVIGs, if they were present, might afford some protection to PIDs, and may even represent a  treatment option for COVID-19 patients,” writes the team.  

Now, the researchers have tested IVIG lots produced from plasma collected in Europe and the US for nAbs against SARS-CoV-2 and the longer circulating hCoV-299E to gauge whether antibodies against existing seasonal coronaviruses might cross-neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

Potent neutralization of hCoV-299E, but not SARS-CoV-2

The analysis showed that the IVIG lots contained high titers of nAbs against hCoV-229E. However, testing the same IVGF lots using a highly specific SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assay showed no cross-neutralization.  

“The finding confirms that the existing hCoV-229E-specific nAbs, as well as the presumably present nAbs against the other seasonal hCoVs, have no cross-neutralizing capacity to SARS-CoV-2,” writes the team.

The researchers say another study testing 21 IVIG lots using a SARS-CoV-2 specific ELISA assay that had previously correlated with a neutralization test, also did not detect the presence of any cross-reacting antibodies.

This, together with the current study, shows that “two experimentally robust studies have not found SARS-CoV-2 nAbs in IVIG lots produced from pre-pandemic plasma,” they write.

Therefore, “currently available IVIGs cannot be expected to afford protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection,” concludes the team.

*Important Notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2020, August 02). Pre-COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies fail to neutralize SARS-CoV-2. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 02, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200802/Pre-COVID-19-coronavirus-antibodies-fail-to-neutralize-SARS-CoV-2.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "Pre-COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies fail to neutralize SARS-CoV-2". News-Medical. 02 August 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200802/Pre-COVID-19-coronavirus-antibodies-fail-to-neutralize-SARS-CoV-2.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "Pre-COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies fail to neutralize SARS-CoV-2". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200802/Pre-COVID-19-coronavirus-antibodies-fail-to-neutralize-SARS-CoV-2.aspx. (accessed August 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2020. Pre-COVID-19 coronavirus antibodies fail to neutralize SARS-CoV-2. News-Medical, viewed 02 August 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200802/Pre-COVID-19-coronavirus-antibodies-fail-to-neutralize-SARS-CoV-2.aspx.

Suggested Reading

How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
Prednisone, Hydroxychloroquine best among COVID-19 treatments, claims large Spanish study
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?
New test rapidly determines neutralizing antibodies against Sars-Cov-2
Clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 outpatients reported as safe
Cholesterol-lowering drugs show promise to lower COVID-19's threat

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin D could help suppress excessive T cell-mediated lung inflammation in severe COVID-19