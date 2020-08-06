Vela Diagnostics' coronavirus PCR test receives Emergency Use Authorization from FDA

Vela Diagnostics announced that the manual version of its coronavirus PCR test has obtained Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). By targeting conserved regions of the viral genome, the probe-based reverse transcription PCR test detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The EUA allows the emergency use of FDA medical products in qualified labs, thus facilitating widespread access to the diagnostic test.

RT-PCR is currently the gold standard for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 infections. Given the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., Vela Diagnostics is helping Americans get tested so as to detect and slow the spread of the virus. Our coronavirus test will assist healthcare professionals in managing the COVID-19 pandemic."

Sam Dajani, interim CEO and Chairman of the Board

Related Stories

The ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test detects SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs. The manual version of the ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test enables flexible sample processing and quick adoption of the test by laboratories with existing ABI 7500 Fast Dx instruments. For high throughput testing, Vela Diagnostics has also developed an automated version of the assay optimized for a workflow consisting of the Sentosa™ SX101 instrument, in conjunction with the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx Real-Time (ABI 7500 Fast Dx) PCR instrument or the Sentosa™ SA201 instrument.

In addition to being authorized by the FDA for emergency use, the ViroKey™ SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test has also received the CE mark and provisional approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority.

Source:

Vela Diagnostics

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ELISA and CLIA antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2 perform best in terms of sensitivity
Coronavirus immunity is higher than previously thought, study finds
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19
Cats susceptible to and potential reservoirs for novel coronavirus
Research suggests New York City may have reached coronavirus herd immunity threshold
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
The race to a coronavirus vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?