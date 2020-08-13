Diabetes linked to increased risk of Parkinson’s

New research funded by Parkinson’s UK has identified further evidence that diabetes may increase risk of Parkinson's. The results show diabetes can contribute to the loss of brain cells in Parkinson's by activating oxidative stress, a type of stress that happens when toxic byproducts of cellular reactions, known as free radicals, start to build up.

Commenting on the study, published in Movement Disorders, Dr Beckie Port, Research Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “While the connection between Parkinson’s and diabetes has been known for some time, this latest research is a very exciting step towards a deeper understanding of the link between the two conditions.