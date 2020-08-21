New survey tool gathers, analyzes patient feedback on remote consultations

Healthcare surveys specialist, CFEP Surveys, has today announced the availability of a new survey to gather and analyse patient feedback on telephone and video consultations.

CFEP Surveys Co-Founder & Associate Professor Michael Greco

The new CFEP Remote Consultations Survey is based on the highly validated industry benchmark for healthcare professionals, the CFEP Interpersonal Skills Survey, which was used as the source validation for the General Medical Council (GMC) questionnaires.

The survey gathers patient feedback on interpersonal skills during remote consultations and also incorporates questions on the technological elements of the consultations to identify issues and improve performance.

Suitable for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, the survey feedback can be used for professional development and appraisal and revalidation purposes.