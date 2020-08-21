New survey tool gathers, analyzes patient feedback on remote consultations

Aug 21 2020
Healthcare surveys specialist, CFEP Surveys, has today announced the availability of a new survey to gather and analyse patient feedback on telephone and video consultations.
CFEP Surveys Co-Founder & Associate Professor Michael Greco
The new CFEP Remote Consultations Survey is based on the highly validated industry benchmark for healthcare professionals, the CFEP Interpersonal Skills Survey, which was used as the source validation for the General Medical Council (GMC) questionnaires.
The survey gathers patient feedback on interpersonal skills during remote consultations and also incorporates questions on the technological elements of the consultations to identify issues and improve performance.
Suitable for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, the survey feedback can be used for professional development and appraisal and revalidation purposes.
Finalizing this product during the COVID-19 pandemic – and as GPs moved swiftly to change their practice model – has filled us with an even greater sense of responsibility but we’ve taken up the challenge. Supporting healthcare professionals to obtain statistically valid evidence on the quality of their patient care and services is our purpose and sole focus.
We knew that many practices in the UK had already been using telephone triage and with the latest GP contract focused on making video consultations available to all patients, we wanted to create a tool that could provide healthcare professionals with feedback from patients about their experience during remote consultations.
We were mid-way through the development process when COVID-19 struck. So, the goal posts may have changed but our goal hasn’t: we continue to support healthcare professionals in determining where their service is working well and where improvements could be made
Michael Greco, Associate Professor, CFEP Surveys Co-Founder