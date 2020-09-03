Ortho announces new appointiments to Board of Directors

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that David B. Perez, an accomplished global medical device industry veteran, has been appointed as an independent member to its Board of Directors.

Perez is the former president and CEO of Terumo BCT, a $1 billion, mission-driven biomedical company focused on blood and cell-based therapies, and also served on the Terumo Corporation Board of Directors. Prior to his retirement in early 2019, and throughout his nearly 20-year tenure with Terumo, Perez grew the company from a single manufacturing and R&D site through several foreign ownership structures to a global leader in blood management, blood safety, therapeutic apheresis, cell therapy and cell collections. The company now employs over 7,000 associates and serves customers and patients in more than 130 countries.

Prior to Terumo, Perez held executive leadership roles at UroTherapies, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Caremark LLC/Coram Healthcare Corp. and Kendall Healthcare.

We are pleased to welcome David to Ortho's board and are excited about his vast industry experience and his insight into the global blood management industry. David joins Ortho's board at a truly unique and evolutionary time in the industry and we are confident that he will provide valuable perspective as we continue to further drive Ortho's mission to improve and save lives with diagnostics and enhance value for our stakeholders."

Chris Smith, Chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perez also serves on the Boards of Mesa Labs (Audit and Compensation Committees) as well as Laborie, Sarnova and Molnlycke, all three owned by Investor AB/Patricia Industries.

Related Stories

Today, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics also announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Chris Smith to the additional role of Chairman of its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2020. Smith, who joined Ortho in September 2019 as Chief Executive Officer, succeeds Robert Yates, who has served as Ortho's Chairman since February 2019. Yates will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

"It has been an honor to serve as Chairman of Ortho and I am confident in Ortho's ongoing success under Chris' leadership," said Robert Yates. "I look forward to continuing to serve Ortho as a board member as we carry out Ortho's next chapter of growth."

Ortho has continued to execute on its growth strategy while bringing innovative diagnostic assays to market across the world. We are excited to have Chris serve as Chairman and look forward to continued success under his leadership. On behalf of the Board, we also want to sincerely thank Robert for his service as Chairman. Robert skillfully led Ortho through a critical period of transformation, and we look forward to his ongoing contributions as a member of the Board."

Steve Wise, Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare for The Carlyle Group

"I want to personally thank Robert Yates for his contributions to Ortho's success since joining in 2014. We appreciate his guidance as board chairman over the past year as the company was going through a leadership transition and look forward to his continued leadership as a board member," said Chris Smith, chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Source:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.. (2020, September 03). Ortho announces new appointiments to Board of Directors. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 03, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Ortho-announces-new-appointiments-to-Board-of-Directors.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.. "Ortho announces new appointiments to Board of Directors". News-Medical. 03 September 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Ortho-announces-new-appointiments-to-Board-of-Directors.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.. "Ortho announces new appointiments to Board of Directors". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Ortho-announces-new-appointiments-to-Board-of-Directors.aspx. (accessed September 03, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.. 2020. Ortho announces new appointiments to Board of Directors. News-Medical, viewed 03 September 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200903/Ortho-announces-new-appointiments-to-Board-of-Directors.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Ortho receives CE mark for COVID-19 IgG antibody test
OCD's ORTHO VISION Analyzer gets CE Mark approval for improved safety of blood transfusions
The App That's Transforming Blood Banking
FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization to Ortho’s COVID-19 total antibody test
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics announces availability of NEPHROCHECK Test System for AKI patients
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics announces FDA approval of VITROS Chemistry Products HbA1c Reagent Kit for diagnosis of diabetes
Ortho’s COVID-19 total antibody test receives CE Mark
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics announces launch and availability of VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

More Content from Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

See all content from Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
You might also like... ×
FDA clears Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS XT MicroSlides