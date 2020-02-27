Ortho Clinical Diagnostics announces launch and availability of VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory solutions, today announced the launch and availability of the VITROS® XT 3400 Chemistry System, which completes the company's VITROS® XT Solutions, a comprehensive suite of solutions that help labs obtain consistently fast, accurate and reliable results.

ORTHO XT Solutions

VITROS XT Solutions, which include the new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System and the VITROS® XT 7600 Integrated System with new XT MicroSlides, help ensure the right result the first time, expediting critical health information to clinicians who can make decisions faster and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Because Every Test is a Life, we make patient care our passion at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Driven by this, we work diligently to ensure the world's labs are best equipped to partner with clinicians and medical teams to provide consistently fast, accurate results that help them confidently diagnose, monitor and treat their patients." Chris Smith, chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Like many industries, the diagnostic space is under constant pressure to do more with less, and often, that starts in the lab—the hub of the health care journey. Our team has spent countless hours speaking with lab directors and decision makers across hospitals, health care systems, and emergency departments to truly understand their realities and challenges. We are proud to introduce industry-changing products like our VITROS® XT Solutions designed to help them succeed by driving efficiencies, reducing costs and improving patient outcomes." Piper Antimarino, Ortho's head of clinical labs product portfolio

Results processed without operator interventions

VITROS XT Solutions ensure the right result the first time with an industry-leading 96.5 percent first-pass yield. Further, they reduce the need for manual interventions such as those caused by reviews, reruns or redraws by 75 percent compared to competitive systems. For labs doing one million tests per year, this provides up to 300 more tests per day without delay. Ortho further reduces delays through its systems' uptime, in some markets guaranteeing 98 percent uptime to e-Connected VITROS customers.

Fastest turnaround time for panel of common assays

The new VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System, like the VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System, simultaneously performs two tests frequently ordered together on one VITROS® XT MicroSlide, a multi-layered, postage-stamp sized slide which filters out lipids and proteins that can impact the quality of results, and offers an up-to-40 percent higher throughput than current slides. Double assay processing offers a 25 percent faster turnaround time on a common panel of assays, with an average processing time of 7.5 minutes compared to about 10 minutes for other industry options. Further, the XT MicroSlide allows for the lowest sample volume at 2.7μl.

Reduction in external interferences

Reduction in external factors that may impact results further ensures the accuracy of VITROS XT Solutions results. Ortho's proprietary "dry" chemistry technology does not require water to run, eliminating the risk that poor water quality could impact results. In addition, single-use tips and cuvettes eliminate the risk for both sample and reagent carryover.

Regional availability

The newly launched Ortho VITROS XT 3400 Chemistry System has obtained CE Mark, and is available for purchase in numerous countries, including Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Caribbean Islands, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Italy, India, Ireland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Nepal, New Zealand , Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., U.S., and countries in the Middle East and Africa.