Countries should step-up leprosy prevention initiatives to accelerate decline in new cases

New cases of leprosy are decreasing, but not at the anticipated rate. In order to accelerate the annual decline, countries should screen contacts and treat eligible contacts with single-dose rifampicin, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its guidelines.

Research evidence with singledose rifampicin given as post-exposure prophylaxis to contacts of newly diagnosed patients has shown a reduction of 50–60% in developing leprosy over the following 2 years. Programmes should identify and manage contacts of persons with leprosy."

Dr Erwin Cooreman, Team Leader, WHO Global Leprosy Programme

In addition to sustaining case detection, contact tracing and treatment, innovative approaches need to be adopted by all countries.

In 2019, a total of 202 185 new cases were detected globally. Brazil, India and Indonesia topped the list with more than 10 000 cases each, while 13 other countries1 each reported 1000–10 000 cases.

Also in 2019 there were 6506 fewer new cases of leprosy than in 2018. The decrease occurred in all WHO regions, but mostly in WHO's South-East Asia Region where 4708 fewer cases were reported.

Gender and children

Of the global total of 202 185 new cases, 78 625 (38.9%) occurred among the female population. The proportion of females was lower in the African Region: 29.3% (5842 out of 19 950).

For children, most countries collected information on new cases with grade-2 disability (G2D). Globally, 10 813 new cases with G2D were detected (5.3%) of whom 370 were reported in children in 2019.

Related Stories

Child cases indirectly indicate ongoing transmission in a community, and these are monitored closely. During 2019, 14 891 new cases in children (aged < 15 years) were detected among 202 185 cases, representing 7.4%. New child cases have shown a decreasing trend, falling below 15 000 for the first time.

Drug resistance

Only 11 countries provided data on antimicrobial resistance, which was sought as a core statistic. Of the 205 tests conducted, 18 indicated resistance.

Two new cases were infected with strains resistant to two antimicrobials used in treatment of leprosy, indicating that testing for resistance to be undertaken in highly endemic countries and in countries with laboratory facilities.

2030 targets

The draft Global Leprosy Strategy for the period 2021–2030 is in line with the new road map on neglected tropical diseases. The goal is elimination of leprosy by 2030, which includes the following targets:

  • 120 countries with zero autochthonous cases;
  • number of new cases reduced to about 63 000 worldwide;
  • rate of new G2D cases reduced to 0.12 per million population; and
  • rate of detection of new child cases reduced to 0.77 per million child population.

To sustain advances towards these targets, active leadership by countries is necessary. These should be supported by a meaningful engagement of persons affected by leprosy, accelerated efforts by all partners and an uninterrupted supply of multidrug therapy medicines and rifampicin free of charge.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Underlying pathology of MIS-C in children following SARS-CoV-2 infection
Research suggests school reopenings contribute to rise in COVID-19 cases
Study shows the need to refine COVID-19 testing criteria to include children with GI symptoms
Newly approved drugs in Canada lack key pediatric drug information
COVID-19 virus and antibodies can coexist in young patients, shows study
Severe and fatal COVID-19 is rare in children
Bilingual children may reach adulthood with more grey matter
Artificial pancreas manages blood sugar levels in type 1 diabetes children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Important research on SARS-CoV-2 proteins using proximity labeling