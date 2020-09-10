A historic partnership to develop evidence-based guidelines for clinical care and practice

The Endocrine Society and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE) have reached an historic agreement to jointly develop Clinical Practice Guidelines providing evidence-based recommendations for clinical care and practice.

Endocrine Society President Gary D. Hammer, M.D., Ph.D., and European Society of Endocrinology President Andrea Giustina, M.D., signed the agreement during the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology's opening ceremony, held virtually on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Developing globally relevant guidelines will support the delivery of up-to-date care to patients worldwide. The joint Clinical Practice Guideline program also will recognize global differences in access to diagnostic tools and therapies.

This historic collaboration between the Endocrine Society and the European Society of Endocrinology is an important step to provide a unified global voice and to increase the reach and relevance of Clinical Practice Guidelines. ESE shares our robust approach to researching and vetting guidelines, and our organizations are proud to serve as international leaders in this groundbreaking effort." Gary D. Hammer, M.D., Ph.D., Endocrine Society President

Jointly developed guidelines will help ensure clinicians who treat endocrine conditions such as diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis, thyroid and adrenal conditions together with hormone-related cancers will have access to a consistent, timely set of patient care recommendations. The unified guidelines will help health care providers provide better patient care, improve health care outcomes, increase patient safety and control health care costs.

"We are very pleased to be working with our friends at the Endocrine Society to develop the Guidelines," Giustina said. "This is perfectly aligned with the vision of my presidency, which is inclusion and putting the patient at the heart of everything we do. I feel sure this is the start of something great and an historical step towards the creation of a strong global endocrine community."

This collaboration will kick off with the development of two inaugural guidelines: Diabetes in Pregnancy, led by the Endocrine Society, and Management of Corticosteroid Therapy, led by the European Society of Endocrinology.