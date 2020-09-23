Overactivation of fructose made in the brain may drive Alzheimer's disease

New research released from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus proposes that Alzheimer's disease may be driven by the overactivation of fructose made in the brain.

The study was published in the Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience and outlined the hypothesis that Alzheimer's disease is driven largely by Western culture that has resulted in excessive fructose metabolism in the brain.

The paper brought together an interdisciplinary team of neurologists, neuorscientists and experts on sugar metabolism, and presents evidence from extensive data and research conducted in Alzheimer's disease that links high fructose levels in the brain to the disease. It also helps explain associations, such as why diabetes and obesity are associated with an increased risk for Alzheimer's disease.

In essence, we propose that Alzheimer's disease is a modern disease driven by changes in dietary lifestyle in which fructose can disrupt cerebral metabolism and neuronal function."

Richard Johnson, MD, Professor, University of Colorado School of Medicine, CU Anschutz Medical Campus

Related Stories

Johnson outlines data that showcases the overactivation of cerebral fructose metabolism that can drive Alzheimer's disease. The source of fructose is largely from endogenous production in the brain. Thus, the reduction in mitochondrial energy production is hampered by neuronal glycolysis that is inadequate, resulting in progressive loss of cerebral energy levels required for neurons to remain functional and viable.

"By outlining consistent evidence, we're hoping to inspire researchers to continue exploring the relationship between fructose in the brain and Alzheimer's disease. New treatments aimed at inhibiting intracerebral fructose metabolism could provide a novel way to prevent and treat this disease," Johnson adds.

In one of the scenarios outlined by Johnson and his collaborators, glucose hypometabolism increased oxidative stress, and a progressive loss of mitochondria occured, leading eventually to neuronal dysfunction and death. In this scenario, the amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles are part of the inflammatory response and participate in injury, but are not the central factors driving the disease. Johnson mentions that theoretically, inhibiting enzymes in the brain that are involved in fructose production or metabolism might provide novel ways to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease.

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Journal reference:

Johnson, R.J., et al. (2020) Cerebral Fructose Metabolism as a Potential Mechanism Driving Alzheimer’s Disease. Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2020.560865.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals damaging role of immune system in severe brain infection
Experimental set-up allows researchers to examine brain processes in birds during active tasks
Molecular imaging probe reveals Alzheimer's-related γ-secretase in rodents, macaques
High fructose corn syrup increases risk factors for heart disease, diabetes
Scientists investigate how psychedelic drugs interact with brain cells at the molecular level
A wireless device to treat brain diseases at patients’ homes
Point-of-care biomarker assay predicts traumatic brain injury in minutes
NIH awards $26.56 million grant to create new Framingham Heart Study Brain Aging Program

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease has early effects on the brain