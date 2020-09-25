Study sheds new light on the role of Y chromosome genes

New light is being shed on a little-known role of Y chromosome genes, specific to males, that could explain why men suffer differently than women from various diseases, including Covid-19.

The findings were published this month in Scientific Reports by Université de Montréal professor Christian Deschepper, director of the Experimental Cardiovascular Biology research unit of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute.

"Our discovery provides a better understanding of how male genes on the Y chromosome allow male cells to function differently from female cells," said Deschepper, the study's lead author, who is also an associate professor at McGill University.

Related Stories

"In the future, these results could help to shed some light on why some diseases occur differently in men and women."

Genes that females lack

Humans each have 23 pairs of chromosomes, including one pair of sex chromosomes. While females carry two X sex chromosomes, males carry one X and one Y chromosome. This male chromosome carries genes that females lack. Although these male genes are expressed in all cells of the body, their only confirmed role to date has been essentially limited to the functions of the sex organs.

In his study, Deschepper performed a genetic manipulation that inactivated two male genes on the Y chromosome, altering several signalling pathways that play important roles in certain functions of non-sex organ cells. For example, under stress, some of the affected mechanisms could influence the way in which cells in human hearts defend themselves against aggressions such as ischemia (reduced blood supply) or mechanical stress.

In addition, the study showed that these male genes performed their regulatory functions in a way that was unusual compared to the mechanisms generally used by most other genes on the non-sex chromosomes. Thus, instead of specifically activating certain genes by direct action at the genome level, the Y chromosome seems to affect cellular functions by acting on protein production.

The discovery of these differences in function may explain in part why the functions of male Y chromosome genes have so far been poorly understood, said Deschepper.

Males differ from females in the manifestation, severity and consequences of most diseases. A recent example of this duality is Covid-19, which has a mortality rate twice as high in men than in women.

Source:

University of Montreal

Journal reference:

Deschepper, C. F., et al. (2020) Regulatory effects of the Uty/Ddx3y locus on neighboring chromosome Y genes and autosomal mRNA transcripts in adult mouse non-reproductive cells. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71447-3.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers genetic vulnerability in breast cancers tumors
Advanced cryo-EM imaging reveals high-resolution structure of viral RNA replication complex
Study sheds new light on mechanisms of cohesin function involved in cancer and cardiac development
About 10% patients with severe disease create auto-antibodies that attack the immune system
Genes on the X chromosome may be key to melanoma survival advantage in females
Researchers identify TLR7 gene that predisposes elderly patients to severe COVID-19
Men are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than women
Sex and gender not receiving enough attention in COVID-19 trials

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Targeted therapy achieves durable objective responses Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial