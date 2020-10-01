Clarigent Health launches an app-based listening tool to support mental health risk reduction

Clarigent Health, a mental health technology company, today announced the launch of Clairity, an app-based listening tool designed to provide clinical decision support to mental health professionals. Clairity analyzes speech with artificial intelligence (AI) trained to identify patients at risk of suicide. For mental health professionals, whose observations are informed by education, practice, and experience, Clairity is designed to provide an additional objective metric to help identify potential risks.

Clairity AI identifies vocal biomarkers - noninvasive, objective indicators of mental health states. The vocal biomarkers are tracked over time alongside patient-reported symptoms and clinical impressions. Voice data and clinical impressions are captured by the Clairity app. Standardized patient assessments can be captured in the app or imported securely if they have been captured elsewhere. Clairity returns personalized session summaries, patient-specific treatment progress, and aggregated data to help assess risk across a patient group.

The launch of Clairity comes as clinicians respond to a mental health crisis linked to months of stress, anxiety, and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continued need for social distancing has propelled the use of telehealth appointments, which brings new challenges for mental health professionals trained to look for signals in a face to face environment. The Clairity product suite is compatible with telehealth platforms, and ready to be used as an additional support tool to detect mental health risk and inform care.

We want to help save lives and prevent anyone from falling through the cracks. Clairity provides the right data to the clinician at the right time to support them in making the right care decisions. Clinicians can also share this with their patients, providing views of treatment progress. We believe Clairity can be a catalyst for a shared decision-making care model." Don Wright, Clarigent founder and CEO

"As we face an extraordinary need for mental health services in these times, we're excited to put Clairity in the hands of our mental health professionals to support them and help save lives," said Debbie Gingrich, Vice President of Behavioral Health at The Children's Home.

Established in 2018, Clarigent Health creates HIPAA-compliant solutions building upon AI algorithms and more than a decade of research and data, including recordings of children and adults at multiple clinical sites. The foundational science comes from research at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center led by Dr. John Pestian and Dr. Tracy Glauser. Said Dr. John Pestian, "the holy grail of mental health care is early identification. When used in the hands of a professional care-giver, technology can help find patients in need much earlier."