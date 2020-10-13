IVI hosts virtual State Forum to promote partnership and equity in global health

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) hosted a virtual State Forum today to advocate for multilateral cooperation through vaccine diplomacy. During a coronavirus pandemic with the continuous threat of more neglected infectious diseases spreading around the world, the forum convened a panel of country ambassadors and vaccine experts to promote partnership and equity in global health.

"Our coming together today is visible evidence of the kind of solidarity that will end this pandemic, prevent the next one, and control and eradicate more neglected diseases that disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries," said George Bickerstaff, Chair of IVI's Board of Trustees, in his welcome.

Related Stories

The forum was livestreamed online from IVI headquarters in , Korea and featured remarks from First Lady Kim Jung-sook of the Republic of Korea and Queen Sylvia of Sweden, as well as ambassadors from the Republic of Korea, Sweden, India, Finland, Mexico, and Pakistan.

A panel of leaders in global health urged support for stronger partnership, including Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Dr. Richard J. Hatchett, CEO of CEPI; Ms. Etleva Kadilli, Director of the Supply Division at UNICEF; and Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

IVI's 2020 annual State Forum commemorated the international organization's founding in October of 1997 under the theme of "Building Vaccine Diplomacy and Advocacy." Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, presented on IVI's approach to sustainable vaccine development, highlighting South-South and Triangular Cooperation as catalysts for diplomacy and making available life-saving vaccines.

Ending the COVID-19 pandemic and ridding the world of other dangerous though 'neglected' infectious diseases will require countries to commit to vaccine diplomacy with the support and partnership of the scientific community, international organizations, and industry."

Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General, International Vaccine Institute

Source:

International Vaccine Institute

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CHLA investigator receives $3.4 million research grant to study rotavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows potent immune response
Social media policies can help control HPV vaccine misinformation, shows study
COVID-19 increases flu vaccine acceptance in the U.K., study finds
Optimizing allocation of future COVID-19 vaccine can double effectiveness
Researchers hope to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine using bovine adenovirus
Communication with trial participants, communities is key to finding a successful vaccine
Scientists develop new type of precise therapeutic vaccine against leukemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

In this interview, Dr. Hadi Yassine and Dr. Hassan Zaraket speak about their research into whether COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus.

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Investigational mRNA vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 shows promise in older adults