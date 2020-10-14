Advantech Receives 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World

Irvine, CA (10/09/2020) – Advantech announced today that MIC-730AI, Edge AI Inference System based on NVIDIA Jetson® Xavier has received a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

Making AI a Reality for Smart Manufacturing

“Advantech MIC-730AI, the edge AI computing system powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ AGX Xavier delivers all the performance of a GPU workstation in an embedded module. With Advantech's MIC-730AI, businesses can take huge steps forward in making AI a reality for smart manufacturing with advanced computer vision at the edge as an example. It can analyze the cause of product’s defectiveness and provide suggestions for improvements.

"Besides smart manufacturing, Advantech's MIC-730AI can also enable autonomous robots in fulfillment centers without relying on human intervention and high latency for on-the-fly decision making process by inferencing from the cloud. Those autonomous robots execute tasks like picking, packing, and inspecting to optimize efficiency and reduce human contact, but still keep the fulfillment center running during a challenging situation like a pandemic.”, said James Yung, Product Management Manager, Advantech.

IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Advantech for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director, IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize MIC-730AI, an innovative solution that earned Advantech the 2020 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Advantech in the future.”

About Advantech

Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.